|
|
DERBY LINE, VT - Jeanne Ann (Fauk) Macbeth (aka Grammy), of Derby Line, VT, died suddenly on March 7 with her husband, Michael, by her side.
A teacher, traveler, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Jeanne was born in Oshkosh, WI, on July 14, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Marie Therese (Beaulieu) Fauk. She spent her early years in Texas, California, Maine and Vermont, and was a 1970 graduate of Fort Kent Teacher's College in Fort Kent, ME.
Jeanne began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Hodgdon, ME. She later taught at schools in California and in Vermont at Derby Elementary School, where she retired in 2010.
An enthusiastic traveler who was captivated by dirt roads and thought nothing of starting out on an adventure with just a quarter-tank of gas, Jeanne also enjoyed sewing, four wheeling and was an avid reader.
But most of all, Jeanne loved her family. She and her husband cherished their years raising two sons and spending time with them as adults. More recently, she was known as "Grammy" to her two very special granddaughters, Macy Rae and Leila Rose Macbeth. Jeanne relished reading and playing games with her granddaughters and eagerly looked forward to their annual family summer vacation on Back Lake in Pittsburg, NH.
She and her husband, Michael E. Macbeth, were married on August 5, 1972. In addition to her husband and granddaughters, Jeanne is survived by her sons, Aaron R.G. Macbeth and his wife Amy of Milton, VT., and Timothy A. Macbeth of Seattle, WA.
She is also survived by a brother, Mark Fauk and his wife Emily of Georgia; a sister, Patricia Fauk of Portland, ME, who was always a partner in her adventures; a niece, Vanessa Todhunter, her husband Joe and their three children; a nephew, Nathan Fauk and his wife, Brittany and their three children, and her sister-in-law, Christine Macbeth-Rivers, of Lee, MA.
Donations can be made to the Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 12, 2020