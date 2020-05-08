To all my sweet cousins. My heart and prayers are with you all. Matante was an amazing woman. I have to share this.... My favorite memory of her was in 1st grade when she told me I couldnt call her Matante Jeannette in school. It had to be Mrs Poulin.Thank was not done willingly! . The other one that I will never forget is that she was the first and ONLY teacher to put me in the corner for misbehaving. Which I did! But I learned a lot from that and never got put in the corner again❤. We got to chat a few times in the nursing home and Im so grateful I got to love on her a little before she passed. God bless you all.

Rachel Twofoot