Jeannette Marie-Paule (Perrault) Poulin
1929 - 2020
Jeannette Marie-Paule Perrault Poulin, 90, of Newport, beloved mother to Monica, Helen, Irene, and Jim, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Newport Health Care Center, Newport, Vermont. She recently moved from her Florida home back to Newport to be closer to her family.

She was born on September 1, 1929 to Doris Perrault and Antoinette (Brasseur) Perrault in Irasburg, VT, who had originated from Quebec, Canada. She was the third oldest of seven.

On August 18, 1951, she married Bernard Joseph Poulin, who predeceased her on March 2, 1981. They made their home in Newport, first on Maple Street (Mémère Poulin's home) then Mount Vernon Street. Her large four-bedroom home was open to relatives and boarders as the need arose on many occasions. She was in her Mount Vernon home for over 50 years.

After her retirement, she decided Florida weather was more desirable and she became a snowbird. She settled on Bradenton, Florida, and invested in a winter home at Trailer Estates. For many years she drove herself to Florida and back until flying became her choice of travel. Four years ago she made Florida her year round home at Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay – Senior Living. Her Florida homes were vacation destinations for her family. This made her very happy with many fond memories for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeannette was the first in her family to attend college. She studied at Lyndon State College to become an elementary school teacher, which at the time was a two-year program. She did her student teaching in Underhill Center. Once married, she substitute taught in Newport and Derby. While raising her family, she went back to school to earn her four-year degree as the requirements for teachers had changed. She then became a full time first grade teacher at the Derby Center Elementary School (current site of the Derby Town Office). As the school expanded, her classroom moved to a variety of locations, finally settling in at the new Derby Elementary School in Derby Line. Her career spanned 25 years until she retired in 1991. She instilled the value of education in all her children.

She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of St. Anne, and the Retired Teachers Association. Her faith was always very important to her. She loved to travel and often took advantage of the Community Circle trips. Her favorite trips included the Alaskan Cruise, the Rhine River Cruise and Nashville. Volunteer positions at the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Newport and Guardian ad Litem for the Orleans County Superior Court Family Division were just a couple of retiree activities she involved herself with. She loved playing cards, making puzzles, organizing Rummikub games, and eating out. She also loved reading and kept a journal of all the books she read until very recently. Sugar on snow and maple dumplings were favorites and had to be enjoyed whenever she was home from Florida.

She is survived by her four children: Monica and her husband Allen Willis of Derby, Helen Poulin of Newport, Irene and her husband Robert Farrar of Orleans, and Jim Poulin of Milton. She was known as Mémère to her grandchildren Karen Carr, Gregory Willis, Benjamin Bayes and his wife Heather Lockrow of Newton, MA, and Derrik Poulin of Utah, and to her great-grandchildren Jessica Carr, Gwendolyn Bayes, and Cora Bayes.

Her favorite niece and goddaughter also survives her. Aggie (Fortin) St. Laurent from Sarasota, FL made sure Matante always had a place to go for holidays. Aggie visited often, took her shopping, out to lunch, and gave a lending hand with holiday decorating.

Jeannette is survived by her sister Yvette Bruneau, her sisters-in-law Marie-Paule Perrault and Teresa Perrault, and her brother-in-law James Baker.

She was predeceased by her siblings Gerald "Gerry" Perrault, George "Pin" Perrault, Donat Perrault, and Lorraine Baker.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, VT 05855 or St. Mary Star of the Sea, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Monica and siblings, I remember your mother with fond memories from my Maple Street childhood days of the 50's. She was kind to the neighborhood kids. I fondly recall sitting on our porch and listening to your grandparents and family visiting together on their porch, maybe after a Sunday dinner; I can still hear the friendly chatter and the sounds of comaraderie and laughter.
Barbara Farman McRae
May 8, 2020
Monica, Helen, Irene and Jim & extended family: I was so saddened to hear about your loss. Jeannette was such a special woman, and I know she'll be missed by so many. I remember the many outings we had as families (Poulins and Lessards) to the local beaches as youngsters and playing in the pool in the backyard on Mount Vernon Street. She was such a special friend to my Mom, even in her later years when she struggled, and for that I will be forever grateful. All of you have inherited her kindness and many skills. You can be very proud that you had such a wonderful Mom, and you will always have many good memories to remind you of her full life. You are all in our prayers.
Suzie (Lessard) & Richard Wheeler
Friend
May 8, 2020
Monica, Helen, Irene ,Jim and families, Our condolences go out to you during this time of your loss. I had alway's looked forward to her visit's in the salon. Matante has left me with many fond memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.RIP
Denise and Alan Turner
Family
May 8, 2020
Jeanette was a wonderful neighbor when we lived on Herrick Street and her smile will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Sara and Doug McKenny
May 8, 2020
Our condolences go out to you all during this time of loss. You are in our thoughts!
Katherine and John Coburn
May 7, 2020
Jim, Helen, Monica, and Irene. We are so sorry to hear of Matante's passing. We have so many fond memories of playing games, celebrating Christmas, and having dinner at her house. May you all find comfort in knowing that she was loved my all of us. I'm sure her and mom have already sat down for a good 'ol game of cards. Much love. RIP Matante!!!
Mark and Sandra Fortin
May 7, 2020
To all of the extended family of friends and students, I am so sorry to hear of your loss.
Steve Farrow
Teacher
May 7, 2020
Monica, Helen, Irene, Jimmy & families

Cherish the wonderful memories you made with her and know that she was role model to many. Thoughts and prayers to you all; play on Aunt Jeannette!
Sue Poulin Lucas
Family
May 7, 2020
Monica and family. We were sad to hear of your Mom's passing. She was a wonderful Mt Vernon St neighbor for so many years. She was like a second Memiere for Elizabeth and Ethan. It had been nice seeing her again at NHCC. She will be missed. Please pass our condolences to all the family.
John & Diane Ward
May 7, 2020
Monica and family, my sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Bob Currier
Friend
May 7, 2020
If any teacher could get a student to read, it was Jeannette. I enjoyed all my years working with her at Derby Elementary Scool.
My condolences to her family.
Patty Quinn Thomas
Colchester, VT
Patty Thomas
Coworker
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Having known her only since she arrived at NHCC, I enjoyed visiting with her. Such a pretty lady who enjoyed her Rummicube and puzzles. Treasure your memories and imagine her setting up a game in Heaven.
Janice Campbell Urie
Friend
May 7, 2020
To all my sweet cousins. My heart and prayers are with you all. Matante was an amazing woman. I have to share this.... My favorite memory of her was in 1st grade when she told me I couldnt call her Matante Jeannette in school. It had to be Mrs Poulin.Thank was not done willingly! . The other one that I will never forget is that she was the first and ONLY teacher to put me in the corner for misbehaving. Which I did! But I learned a lot from that and never got put in the corner again❤. We got to chat a few times in the nursing home and Im so grateful I got to love on her a little before she passed. God bless you all.
Rachel Twofoot
May 7, 2020
Irene and family, So sorry for your loss. I didn't know her but she sounds like a wonderful lady. RIP.
Roger Cartee
Friend
May 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Connie Eastman
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020
My condolences to Monica, Helen, Irene and Jimmy , Aunt Jeannette was an Aunt and my Godmother Sending prayers to you all in this difficult time RIP Aunt Jeannette !!!!
Dennis Poulin
Family
May 7, 2020
Treasure all the memories of your mom! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Laurie Souliere
Friend
May 7, 2020
Monica, we are so sorry for your loss. We only met your Mom once, but we determined she was a very sweet lady. Sue and Gil
Sue Gilbert
Friend
