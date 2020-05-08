Jeannette Marie-Paule Perrault Poulin, 90, of Newport, beloved mother to Monica, Helen, Irene, and Jim, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Newport Health Care Center, Newport, Vermont. She recently moved from her Florida home back to Newport to be closer to her family.
She was born on September 1, 1929 to Doris Perrault and Antoinette (Brasseur) Perrault in Irasburg, VT, who had originated from Quebec, Canada. She was the third oldest of seven.
On August 18, 1951, she married Bernard Joseph Poulin, who predeceased her on March 2, 1981. They made their home in Newport, first on Maple Street (Mémère Poulin's home) then Mount Vernon Street. Her large four-bedroom home was open to relatives and boarders as the need arose on many occasions. She was in her Mount Vernon home for over 50 years.
After her retirement, she decided Florida weather was more desirable and she became a snowbird. She settled on Bradenton, Florida, and invested in a winter home at Trailer Estates. For many years she drove herself to Florida and back until flying became her choice of travel. Four years ago she made Florida her year round home at Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay – Senior Living. Her Florida homes were vacation destinations for her family. This made her very happy with many fond memories for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeannette was the first in her family to attend college. She studied at Lyndon State College to become an elementary school teacher, which at the time was a two-year program. She did her student teaching in Underhill Center. Once married, she substitute taught in Newport and Derby. While raising her family, she went back to school to earn her four-year degree as the requirements for teachers had changed. She then became a full time first grade teacher at the Derby Center Elementary School (current site of the Derby Town Office). As the school expanded, her classroom moved to a variety of locations, finally settling in at the new Derby Elementary School in Derby Line. Her career spanned 25 years until she retired in 1991. She instilled the value of education in all her children.
She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of St. Anne, and the Retired Teachers Association. Her faith was always very important to her. She loved to travel and often took advantage of the Community Circle trips. Her favorite trips included the Alaskan Cruise, the Rhine River Cruise and Nashville. Volunteer positions at the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Newport and Guardian ad Litem for the Orleans County Superior Court Family Division were just a couple of retiree activities she involved herself with. She loved playing cards, making puzzles, organizing Rummikub games, and eating out. She also loved reading and kept a journal of all the books she read until very recently. Sugar on snow and maple dumplings were favorites and had to be enjoyed whenever she was home from Florida.
She is survived by her four children: Monica and her husband Allen Willis of Derby, Helen Poulin of Newport, Irene and her husband Robert Farrar of Orleans, and Jim Poulin of Milton. She was known as Mémère to her grandchildren Karen Carr, Gregory Willis, Benjamin Bayes and his wife Heather Lockrow of Newton, MA, and Derrik Poulin of Utah, and to her great-grandchildren Jessica Carr, Gwendolyn Bayes, and Cora Bayes.
Her favorite niece and goddaughter also survives her. Aggie (Fortin) St. Laurent from Sarasota, FL made sure Matante always had a place to go for holidays. Aggie visited often, took her shopping, out to lunch, and gave a lending hand with holiday decorating.
Jeannette is survived by her sister Yvette Bruneau, her sisters-in-law Marie-Paule Perrault and Teresa Perrault, and her brother-in-law James Baker.
She was predeceased by her siblings Gerald "Gerry" Perrault, George "Pin" Perrault, Donat Perrault, and Lorraine Baker.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, VT 05855 or St. Mary Star of the Sea, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, VT 05855 or St. Mary Star of the Sea, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 8 to May 9, 2020.