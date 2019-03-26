Jeannine F Meunier, 88, of Westfield, VT, passed away on Monday morning, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her family members. After a fully blessed life of 88 years, she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Jeannine was born in Jay, VT on June 26, 1930, Daughter of Late Laura and Gerald Fournier. She was one of three children raised on a small farm in Jay, VT.

On May 30, 1950, she married Marcel Meunier of Westfield, VT. She was a loving, nurturing, devoted and spirited Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend to all who are dear to her. She was a very caring, strong woman who put her heart and soul into every aspect of her life. Her spirited sense of humor brought tears of laughter to everyone. Her Godly devotion was an inspiration to all her family and friends. She lived a very fulfilled and blessed life. She loved playing cards, dancing, and various activity always keeping busy and enjoying life to the fullest.

Before entering the Kingdom of Heaven, she enjoyed 53yrs of Marriage with her supportive and loving husband Marcel which predeceased her in 2004. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Cote and her husband Richard of Lake Worth, FL, Rachel Turgeon and her husband Dennis of Balston Spa, NY, Suzette Pierson and her Husband Martin of Mint Hill, NC, Laura Laramee and her Husband Maurice of Jay, VT and her predeceased sons Marcel Jr. and Michael Meunier; by her grandchildren: Kitina Squadrito and her husband Mark of Port Saint Lucie, FL, David Jaques II of Lake Worth, FL, Nicholas and Dawn Turgeon of Balston Spa, NY, Karin Pierson of Mint Hill, NC. Her brothers Roger Fournier of Newport, VT and Donald Fournier of North Troy, VT; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A church service will be held in her home state at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Newport, VT at 11:00. Burial will follow at Saint Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Lowell, VT on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the Boynton Memorial Chapel at www.boyntonmemorial.com Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary