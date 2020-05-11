Dear Susan,



It is with deep regret that I learned of your Mothers passing. I have never met you Susan but I know your mom was so very proud of you and your brother Paul. My sister Rita was very close to Jeanine in her early years - they were cousins and good friends. I am Ritas sister Carmen and remember your mom dearly.



Life does move on but the memories must be there forever.



Sincerely,



Carmen Boisclair Goodsell





Carmen Goodsell