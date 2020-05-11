Jeannine M. Seguin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine M. Seguin, 88, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Formerly of Beebe, Vermont passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was born on November 3, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Arthur and Alexina (Villeneuve) Russell. She lived on Canusa Street for 80 plus years then moved to New Hampshire due to her health.

On October 1, 1955 she married Roland Seguin who predeceased her in 1989. Among her hobbies she enjoyed oil painting, watching hockey, and going out to restaurants with her friends. She also cherished time spent with family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Susan Descoteaux and her husband Jean of Dunbarton, NH, and Paul Seguin and his wife Carol of Lake Worth, FL. Her granddaughters Nicole, Kaitlyn, and Jessica and by her great-grandsons Jaxson, Jordan, Kolton and Brody.

Services will be held at a later date with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stansted, Quebec, Canada.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ashley Morshead
May 11, 2020
Dear Susan,

It is with deep regret that I learned of your Mothers passing. I have never met you Susan but I know your mom was so very proud of you and your brother Paul. My sister Rita was very close to Jeanine in her early years - they were cousins and good friends. I am Ritas sister Carmen and remember your mom dearly.

Life does move on but the memories must be there forever.

Sincerely,

Carmen Boisclair Goodsell

Carmen Goodsell
May 11, 2020
Sue & Paul, so sorry about the loss of your mother, I share your feelings as Jeanine was a great friend of mine in fact more like a sister that I've never had, she is where she wanted to be and happy I'm sure. Jeanine will always be in my thoughts and prayers .
Rejeanne Major

Rejeanne Major
Friend
May 11, 2020
Hi Susan,
Wanted to let you know how sorry I am at hearing about the loss of your Mom! I remember her fondly and her great sense of humor and awesome personality! The exact thing she gave to her daughter. I hope you can find peace by those wonderful memories and please know I hold your family in my prayers.
Best Regards,
Doug
Doug Spates
Friend
May 11, 2020
Condolences to the family. I always enjoyed visiting with Jeannine.
Jane Clark
May 10, 2020
Hi Memere. I love you.
Katie Seguin
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. She was a sweet woman. It's so sad we are losing our neighborhood elders from Derby Line as well as Beebe. Thinking of your family.
Richard & Debra (Bullis) Turner
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved