Dear Susan,
It is with deep regret that I learned of your Mothers passing. I have never met you Susan but I know your mom was so very proud of you and your brother Paul. My sister Rita was very close to Jeanine in her early years - they were cousins and good friends. I am Ritas sister Carmen and remember your mom dearly.
Life does move on but the memories must be there forever.
Sincerely,
Carmen Boisclair Goodsell
Jeannine M. Seguin, 88, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Formerly of Beebe, Vermont passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was born on November 3, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Arthur and Alexina (Villeneuve) Russell. She lived on Canusa Street for 80 plus years then moved to New Hampshire due to her health.
On October 1, 1955 she married Roland Seguin who predeceased her in 1989. Among her hobbies she enjoyed oil painting, watching hockey, and going out to restaurants with her friends. She also cherished time spent with family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Susan Descoteaux and her husband Jean of Dunbarton, NH, and Paul Seguin and his wife Carol of Lake Worth, FL. Her granddaughters Nicole, Kaitlyn, and Jessica and by her great-grandsons Jaxson, Jordan, Kolton and Brody.
Services will be held at a later date with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stansted, Quebec, Canada.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.