Jennifer Rose (Letourneau) Martin, 38, of Holland, VT passed away on May 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She was born on April 09, 1981, a daughter to Bert and Sue (Patenaude) Letourneau.

A 1999 North Country Union High School graduate, Jennifer started a daycare out of her Holland home. She enjoyed listening to and dancing to Country music, going 4-wheeling and camping, boating and fishing, gardening and canning, sewing, crocheting, crafting, and attending local craft fairs where she would sell her wares and many products such as Tupperware, Wildtree Organics, and Swiss Just essential oils. Jennifer was also a member of the Holland School PTA.

On June 1, 2002 she married Benjamin Martin and they had two daughters: Charlotte and Annabelle. Unfortunately, Ben lost his life to lung cancer on January 7, 2008.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Joseph Burnett and their son Mathieu, and Jen's daughters Charlotte and Annabelle; her parents Bert and Sue Letourneau of Holland; her brother Patrick (Sheri) Letourneau of Lytle, Texas; and her sister Bobbi-Jo Letourneau also of Holland; her maternal grandmother Lucille (Fontaine) Patenaude of Westford; her in-laws: Glenn and Debbie Burnett of East Charleston; Jessica Morey (Jeff) of East Charleston; and Joshua Burnett of East Charleston; Bill and Vickie Martin of West Glover; and Tim and Tanya Martin of Newport. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. And Jennifer is survived by her very special friends Monica Carpenter and Kevin Pion, and Luke and Lisa Martin.

Jennifer was predeceased by her husband Ben Martin, brother Matthew Letourneau, maternal grandfather Joseph Patenaude, and her paternal grandparents Reginald and Dolorese (Roy) Letourneau.

Family and friends may attend calling hours from 10:30 A.M.- 1:30 P.M.on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Derby Line. Interment will be in Derby Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mary E Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Rd., Newport, VT 05855; Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855; or bring plants for a memory garden. Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

