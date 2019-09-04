|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Marie Campbell Green on Saturday, August 31, 2019, following a valiant 17-year battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myelo-fibrosis. Joan's perseverance and strength were exceptional. She managed her illness with grace, never complaining, never losing her sense of humor, loving life and those around her, always pushing herself on- trying whatever potential treatments were made available. Joan maintained an unwavering will to be strong for everyone else, a testament to her genuine devotion to her family and friends.
Joan was born on February 20, 1950 in Newport, Vt. to Bernice Gour Campbell and the late John Campbell, who always referred to her as his, "Princess". She enjoyed an adventurous childhood and adolescence, with siblings, friends and relatives spending time on her family's farm, their home on West Main Street and summers at Campbell's Cottages. She attended Sacred Heart High School and went on to receive an Associate's degree from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Following her college graduation, she worked at the National Bank of Derby Line and it was while working there she witnessed her first and only bank robbery.
Joan married Robert "Bob" Green on February 6, 1971. Their marriage produced two sons, Derek and Tyler. The boys kept Joan busy as they were both athletes, very active in sports and with their friends, continually needing transportation to practice, games, and activities. While raising her boys, she was the "bookkeeper extraordinaire" for Bob's construction business. Both in life and business, for 48 years Joan was his most valued and respected partner.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Joan enjoyed gardening, cooking, and entertaining. She had a very large circle of wonderful friends. She loved a great card game and in recent years the dominoes game, "Mexican Train" became her game of choice. Joan loved the outdoors, especially snowshoeing or just bushwhacking through the woods, hoping to spot a deer or moose or maybe a "mootler". Her home afforded her the opportunity to watch deer and turkey wander around outside her windows.
Joan discovered a special connection and fondness for owls in any size or form. Over the past several years she amassed an impressive collection. Her family and friends will especially think of her whenever they see an owl. Joan or Joanie as many called her, could always be depended on and was someone you most certainly looked forward to spending time with, whether it was just visiting, reminiscing, playing games, sharing a meal, walking or out socializing.
Joan leaves behind her devoted husband and soulmate, Bob; her son Derek, and wife Janelle; two grandchildren, Abigail and John Tyler; mother, Bernice Campbell; brother, David Campbell and Nancy; sister, Janice Urie and husband David; sister, Karen Bacon and husband Bart; brother, Jim Campbell and wife Kim; special cousin Michelle McCall, who Joan's mother referred to as her 7th child, and her husband Wally; Sheila Taylor, Judy Branch, and Joan's cherished friends, Martha, Celine, Jane and Carol, as well as many nieces, nephews, and many other close friends.
Joan was predeceased by her son, Tyler Green; father, John Campbell; and brother, Peter Campbell.
Joan was a loving, compassionate, giving person whose smile could light up a room. You always enjoyed yourself when you were in her company. While we grieve her passing, we celebrate the truly wonderful woman she was. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, in Newport, Vt. on Friday, September 6th, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Joan would be honored to have donations made in her memory to the OEVNA Hospice, or Church of God, Hospice Fundraiser. P.O Box 245, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 5, 2019