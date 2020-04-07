|
|
Joan T. Souliere, 92, of Newport, VT passed away on March 31, 2020 in Barton, VT. She was born on September 24, 1927 in Coventry, Vermont, to Stanley Pollander and Irene (Hamel) Pollander. In February of 1954 she married Joseph Souliere who predeceased her. .
Joan enjoyed playing bingo, building puzzles, spending time with her kids and grandchildren and family holidays. She was an active member of American Legion Aux Post #23 in Orleans.
She is survived by her children Roland Souliere of Barton, VT, Paul Souliere and his wife Sindy of Coventry, VT, Carmel Souliere and her companion Serge Pothier of Irasburg, VT, Terry Souliere of Orleans, VT, Laurie Souliere of Newport, VT, 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Pauline Ryan of Evansville, VT, and Nancy Cresswell of Newport Center, VT, several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her son Delphis, her brothers Aldei, Phillip and Francis Pollander, as well as her sister Genevieve LaFleur.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Dr, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 8, 2020