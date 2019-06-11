JoAnn Guyette, 68, of Newport, VT passed away at her home on June 9, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1950 in Newport, VT to Earl Davis Jr. and Joyce Webster. On June 20, 1981 she married Mark Guyette who survives her.

JoAnn worked as the secretary for East Main Auto for over 15 years. She was a long time foster care provider, enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls and attending family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband Mark Guyette, children Michelle Rollins of North Troy, VT, Michael Rollins and his wife Kristen of Colebrook, N.H., and Christopher Guyette of Newport, VT, her grandchildren Christina Rollins, Kamber Marshall, Henri Cyr Jr., and Allison Elliott, great grandchildren Chloe, Raylee, Ciara, Carissa, Zander, Mason, and 3 more expected soon. She is also survived by her brothers Larry Davis of North Troy, VT, Keith Guyette of Sebring, FL, Brent Hodgedon of Hardwick, VT, sisters Fay Willis of Troy, VT, Rita Johnson of New Hampshire, Ann Jones of Derby Line, VT as well as numerous nieces and nephews and by her extended family members, Brad and Crystal Bowen and their children.

She was predeceased by her brother Rene Guyette.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions in Joann's memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855 or to Rural Community Transportation Inc, 1677 Industrial Parkway, Lyndonville, VT 05851.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on June 12, 2019