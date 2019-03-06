COL John C. Akin passed away in New London, NH on February 27, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1927 in Manhattan, NYC, NY, the son of COL Aubrey W. and Laura Cobleigh Akin, USA (Ret). He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Marie Schaller on May 18, 2012. He is survived by his present wife, Mrs. Yvonne Wright Akin, three children: David, Diana and Debra, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A graduate of Newport High School, Newport, VT, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, entering the Naval Aviation Cadet (V5) program, attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY and Union College in Schenectady, NY. In 1946 he entered the U.S. Naval Academy, and upon graduation in 1950 was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

He received his pilot wings at Vance AFB, OK in 1951 and joined the 126th Bombardment Wing (L), at Laon Air Base, France, under 12th Air Force, USAFE, flying the Douglas B-26 Invader Light Bomber. During a tour to Korea, 95th Division, 17th Bombardment Wing (L), 5th Air Force, FEAF, he flew out of K-9, Pusan, Korea. One of his combat missions resulted in the destruction of a Munitions Depot at Tong Kni, North Korea, where his bomb drop created over thirty secondary explosions.

During assignment to the Selective Service System, under General Lewis B. Hershey, he became the Director of Selective Service for the State of Ohio, with later assignments as Manpower Officer and Director of Education and Training, at Hq. AF Systems Command, Andrews AFB, MD and Hq. Electronic Systems Division, Hanscom AFB, MA. In 1976 he completed the Air War College Program, and in 1877 received an MBA degree from Central Michigan University.

In retirement he obtained the CRB designation, Real Estate Office Manager, from the National Association of REALTORS, and CREA Appraiser designation from the national Association of Real Estate Appraisers, established Akin Realty and was President of Doubledave, Inc., a real estate development company in New London, NH. During these years he composed and copyrighted the words and music for a dozen songs, including "A Tribute to America" and "The Halls of Navy", and published a book "The Halls of Navy" as a tribute to his class and the Naval Academy.

A celebration of life will be held on March 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

