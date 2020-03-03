|
John Guy "Babe" Gaudreau, of Beebe Plain, VT, at the age of 88 passed away peacefully on February 29th surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 26, 1931 in Beebe Plains, VT the son of Eugene and Regina (Allaire) Gaudreau.
He leaves behind his wife Denise (Poulin) Gaudreau, whom he loved and adored immensely and was married to for over 67 years. He is also survived by six children Pauline Hisman of Newport, VT; Guy Gaudreau and his wife Jane of Carney's Point, NJ; Diane Binette and her husband Chris of Beebe Plains, VT; Jeanne Rainviille and her husband Edmund of Highgate, VT; James Gaudreau and his wife Susan of Dracut, MA; Edward Gaudreau and his wife Jessica of Newport VT, and predeceased by his son Peter Gaudreau.
In addition to his wife and children he is survived by eighteen grandchildren – Joe and Jeff Gaudreau; Adam Ganton; Josh and Seth (Sarah his wife) Hisman; Kristen (AJ her husband) Venello; John, Matt and Katie Gaudreau; Pamela and Eric Binette; Silas and Camille Rainville; Michelle and Jennifer Gaudreau; Elizabeth, Patrick and Isabel Gaudreau; as well as six great grandchildren Hannah and Violet Hisman; August Hisman; Kamryn and Logan Venello; and MaKenzie Binette.
He also is survived by his sister Marcelle Gosselin of Charleston, VT; his sister-in-law Cecile Gaudreau of Beebe Plains VT, sisters and brothers in laws Jacques and Rachel Poulin of Lonquieil QC; Vitale and Lorraine Poulin of Lonqueil QC; Rejeanne (Poulin) and George Babkine of Montreal, QC; Henriette (Poulin) Daigneault of Derby Line VT, Lise (Poulin) and Larry Meyette of Essex Junction VT, Gilles Poulin of Magog QC, and Andre Poulin of Sherbrooke QC, and many many neices and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, his brothers Gervais, Rene, Lucien and Robert, and his sister Odile as well as several other family members and brothers and sisters in law.
John spent most of his life as a dairy farmer in Beebe Plains. After selling his farm and stock, he became a machinist and worked for Butterfield – Litton Industries now recognized as Tivoly in Derby Line, VT. He was a member of St. Edwards parish of Derby Line, VT where he helped for many years working the bingo hall with many close and good friends and was committed to his faith and parish. One of his most cherished hobbies was fishing. He would spend many evenings, after finishing chores on the farm in the summer, by fly fishing in the John's river which ran through the middle of his farmlands. In the winter when days were shorter he would spend hours making flies to go fishing with. Additionally he enjoyed the early spring time up in his wood lot where he would tap countless maple trees with his children, grandchildren, brothers, sister, in laws and nieces and nephews and make his ever famous Papa's maple syrup. Family events always provided for the element of his gift of telling stories that could make the faces of those around him smile and laugh. In his younger days he was an avid athlete with a passion for hockey and will be fondly remembered by many with all the countless backyard outdoor hockey rinks he prepared and maintained for his children and the neighborhood. He was also an avid baseball player and enjoyed the game of baseball like his brothers with deep passion. He was recognized by the Orleans County Hall of Fame for his baseball achievements and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Sports were an integral part of his life as it was with all his siblings. In his later years he enjoyed driving his International tractor plowing the fields, planting his garden and planting countless potatoes! While he loved and adored his wife and children, he cherished his grandchildren even more, always carrying on about all of them in one way or another with anyone who would stop and lend an ear to listen. He will be deeply missed and always fondly remembered.
Calling hours will be held at Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Rd., Newport, VT 05855 on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Edwards Church 59 Elm St., Derby Line, VT 05829 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be private and held at a later date. Gestures of remembering John are sincerely appreciated but not necessary. Should you choose to do so through a flower arrangement, it can be delivered to Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. If worthy causes are preferred, the family kindly asks that you select a and donate in his memory.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 4, 2020