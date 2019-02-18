John M. Demers, 64, of Newport Center, VT passed away on February 13, 2019 in Newport. Following a short battle with cancer. He was born on November 15, 1954 in Newport to Paul and Norma (Thomas) Demers. On July 14, 2007 he married Susan West who survives him.

John was in employed by Jay Peak For over 20 years. His many hobbies include tinkering on cars, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling with his granddaughter Tamieka, hunting and fishing and spending time with his friends .

He is survived by his wife Susan Demers of Newport Center, VT, by his Sons : Adam, Seth, and Josh, by his grandchildren: Tamieka, Emily, Rihanna, and Caleb, by his brothers : Mark and James , his sisters Gail, Mary, Susie , Dorothy ,Shirley, and Lisa by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Philip and an infant brother George.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday February 22, 2019 at the The fire station in Newport center on the cross rd. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

