John William Sorrell, Jr, 61, of Lowell, Vermont passed away on March 2, 2019 in Newport. He was born on January 19, 1958 in Burlington, VT to the late John William Sorrell, Sr. and the Phyllis (Corron) Sorrell. On May 3, 1980 he married Kelley Tallon who survives him. He graduated from Essex Junction High School in the class of 1976.

John was a self employed drywall contractor at Mountain Construction. He was a former member of the Vermont Trappers Association. Among his hobbies he enjoyed taxidermy, and spending time outdoors fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife Kelley Sorrell of Lowell, Vermont, by his son Jesse Sorrell of Lowell, Vermont, by his grandchildren: Destiny Sorrell and Jordin Sorrell and by his siblings: Stephen Sorrell and his wife Mary of Salsbury, NC, Pastor Edward Sorrell and his wife Judy of Milton, VT, and Linda Wilson and her husband Henry of Essex Junction, VT, and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport with Pastor Brian Fecher officiating. Friends may call on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 1250 Hylan Boulevard, Suite 4B, Staten Island, New York 10305. On-line

condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 6, 2019