STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont
146 BROAD ST
Claremont, NH 03743
(603) 543-3146
Jon Ceylon Orvis


1940 - 2019
Jon Ceylon Orvis Obituary
Jon Ceylon Orvis passed away on Wednesday morning August 7, 2019 at his home in Newport, Vermont. Jon was born on March 10, 1940 to Gladys (Olmstead) and Ceylon Orvis in Middlebury, Vermont, where he grew up. He was an alumnus of Middlebury High School (1958) and Keene State College (1962), where he also played college football.
Jon retired in 1996 after a 34-year teaching career of which 30 years were spent in the Claremont School District. He also served many years as both an assistant and head coach for the Stevens High School football program, and he was a founding director of the city's Pop Warner football program. In addition, Jon served as an officer of the Claremont Elks and he was a member of the Claremont Lions and Jaycees. He dedicated significant time to fundraising activities in support of student scholarship programs. Jon enjoyed following and attending the athletic events of his grandchildren and professional teams such as his beloved Red Sox, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. In retirement, he and his wife of 56 years, Victoria (Stone), divided their time between warm winters in Arizona and pleasant summers in Vermont.
Jon is survived by his wife and their children, Kathleen Pecue (and husband Greg) of Derby, Vermont, and Scott Orvis of Durham, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Taylor Pecue (and wife Haley), Emily Pecue, Benjamin Pecue and Claire Orvis; three brothers, Dickerman Orvis, James Orvis and Joseph Orvis. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Jerry Orvis and Oliver Orvis, and one sister Sister Marie Rosaire (Gwen).
Visiting hours will be held on Monday August 12th from 1 to 3pm at the Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH with a pray service at 3pm with the Very Rev Father Shawn Therrien VG officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
Please consider a donation to the Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont, 05855 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 13, 2019
