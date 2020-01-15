Home

Joseph Downer
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
Joseph B. "Jay" Downer II


1943 - 2020
Joseph B. "Jay" Downer II Obituary
Joseph "Jay" B. Downer II, 76, of Newport, VT, passed away on January 12th, 2020, in Newport, VT. He was born on January 21st, 1943 to the late Burton Downer and Elizabeth Ladd of Brooklyn, NY. On May 18th, 1968 he married Pamela Dudley who survives him.

He formally worked at Ethan Allen, Bogner of America, and North Country Union High School. He was also a computer programmer for many years. "Jay" was a former member of the Orleans and Newport Country Clubs, as well as the Masonic Lodge #55 F + AM of Orleans

He is survived by his beloved wife Pamela of Newport, VT, children Kirstina "Kirstie" (Greg) Bean of Newport, VT, Greg (Kerryanne) Downer of Peacham, VT, grandchildren: Chandler Martin, Jacob Bean, Madilyn, Lucas, and Sia Bowner, and by his sister Kaye ( Gerry) Drosendahl of Rochester, N.Y, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on January 20th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT, 05855. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M on January 20th, 2020 at the Funeral Home.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge #55 F + AM of Orleans, 52a Church Street, Barton, Vermont 05822.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020
