|
|
Derby, VT - Joseph "Leo" Gosselin, 77, died, Monday, September 30, 2019 unexpectedly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Leo was born January 14, 1942 in Torrington, CT, a son of Edward, Sr. and Emelda (Chaput) Gosselin. He attended Derby, VT schools. Leo was a talented finish carpenter and throughout his life worked for Jay Peak, Harold Shover and Cole & Webster before becoming a self-employed contractor in 1987. He was married to Pauline Dorothy Lafaille on August 3, 1963 at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in North Troy, VT.
He is a lifetime member of Saint Edwards Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line, VT, a member of the Derby Elks BPOE and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Derby Line. Leo loved to spend time hunting and fishing, sugaring in the spring, gardening in the summer and playing cards and cribbage throughout the year. Through his extraordinary woodworking and carpentry skill and talent, he expressed his love and created beautiful works for his family and friends.
Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Pauline D. Gosselin of Derby; children, Laurie Ann LeBlanc and her husband Alain of Lowell, VT, Alan Gosselin of Lebanon, NH, Leo Gosselin Jr. and wife Sara of Central Square, NY and Jennifer Zielinski and her husband John of Columbus, OH; nine grandchildren Christine, Ashley, Brad, Anna, Andrew, Zack, Rozalyn, Sawyer and Megan; sisters Alice Couture, Germaine Guillette and her husband Bob; brothers, Bill Gosselin and wife Germaine, Edward Gosselin, Jr and wife Louise, sister-in-law Lorraine Gosselin, in-laws Denis and Paulette Lafaille, Raymond and Celine Lafaille, Roger and Darlene Lafaille, Helen and Edward Suess III, and Irene Lafaille, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Emelda (Chaput) Gosselin Sr, brother Roger Gosselin, sister Germaine Gosselin, father-in-law and mother-in-law Emile and Aline Lafaille, sister-in-law and brother-in law Loretta and Robert Doucette and brother-in-law Norman Lafaille.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Edwards Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line at 12:00PM on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Burial will immediately follow. A gathering will follow the burial in the parish hall with refreshments and light fare.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Newport Ambulance Service, 830 Union St, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 17, 2019