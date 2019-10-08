|
|
Joseph L Robishaw, 74 of Derby passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Joe was born on October 28, 1944, a son to Phillip and Barbara Robishaw of Ipswich, Mass. He graduated from Ipswich High School in 1966. He married the love of his life, Donna Nadeau on July 7th, 1977.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He spent every Sunday with his granddaughter Michelle Hall and his two great-grandsons Owen Dillon and Brantley Provencher. Pork chops on the grill were always on the menu and activities included Grampy getting the boys wound up. He would spend hours telling old stories and always had pictures to share. Joe had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and a mischievous twinkle in his eye.
Joe was a member of the National Rifle Association for many years, and was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club. Joe was happiest on the move and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, and monitoring local activities on his scanner. Anytime a friend or family member heard sirens they called Joe because they knew he would have his scanner on and could surely give a report. He could fix anything and worked relentlessly to solve everyone's home repair dilemmas. It didn't matter what you needed, he had it. He made his own night crawler harvesting tool and he supplied them to everyone who needed them. Grampy Joe thoroughly enjoyed watching the grandchildren chase the night crawlers as they came out of the ground. Joe collected everything imaginable, but coins were his favorite. He would spend hours sorting and caring for them and loved showing them to his grandchildren and teaching them the art of collecting.
His true passion was helping everyone around him. He was the neighborhood mailman, newspaper deliverer, lawn mower and snowblower. All titles he held proudly. He was always on time and never took a day off. If there was a chore to be done, he was the man for the job. He will be greatly missed by his neighbors and closest friends Mary Labrecque, Diane Young, and Bill Anthony. He was spoiled by them with their friendships. His doors were always open for coffee and snacks, and he loved to share his homemade loaves of bread. After working in the steel industry, Joe and Donna moved to Vermont in 1979 and Joe worked for Nadeau's Landfill and spent weekends helping Charlie Nadeau run the CAN-AM racetrack, and later switched careers to drive a 10 Wheeler for D&M Sanville. Joe dedicated 20 years working as a Development Home Care Provider. He cherished the bonds he formed with each of his clients. Joe and Donna opened their home to their first client, Ted Greenwood in 1996. Ted held a very special place in Joe's heart. Ted was considered family and was Joe's little sidekick. Together they explored every back road in Northern Vermont, and spent many weekends camping, and traveling. They welcomed Glenda into their home shortly after and the two kept Joe and Donna busy and happy. Joe took pride in the excellent care and love he provided to them and many others. He participated in the Special Olympic Games with Ted and loved to see Ted smile.
He leaves beside his sister Nancy Simmons and husband Ron of Massachusetts, his dear cat Muffin, his children David Robishaw of New Hampshire, Pamela Vandemark and husband Todd of Ohio, Beth Walters and husband Eric of Florida, Aimee Bonin of Colorado and Joanna Robishaw of Derby Line, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren plus two on the way, and countless friends and family members. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Donna Robishaw, his parents Phillip and Barbara Robishaw, his grandson David Robishaw Jr. (D.J.), and granddaughter Keisha Corliss. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Newport on Saturday, October 12th at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics in Joe's memory.
On line condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-& Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019