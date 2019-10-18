|
|
Joyce Elaine Farrand, born July 31, 1949 in Hardwick, VT to Dewey and Doris Farrand. She is survived by Thomas Farrand and her sister Helen Leno. She was predeceased by her mother and father, her sisters Francise, Shirley Dezotell, Lucille Spaulding, Patricia Dunn, and brothers Kenneth Farrand and Dexter Farrand Jr., brothers-in-law Darrell Dezotell, Roy Spaulding and Randolph Dunn. Joyce is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was born with MS and was unable to work during her lifetime. Joyce attended a special school in the late fifties, where she was able to learn how to read and write and do math. Her biggest enjoyments in life were shopping at Newbury's with her mother, going to McDonald's in her later years and her T.V. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday October 21, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport with Rev. Paul Prince officiating. Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to , 431 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 19, 2019