Joyce I. Mayhew, 79, of North Troy, Vermont passed away on June 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 9, 1940 in Sheffield, Vermont to Howard and Florence (Bocash) Flood. In 1963 she married Gilbert Mayhew who predeceased her in 1999.

Joyce was a patcher at Indian Head Plywood in Newport for many years. Her happiest times were going for rides and having family time.

She is survived by her son Ed Mayhew of North Troy, VT, by her grandchildren: Zachary Mayhew, Kendra Mayhew, Brooke Mayhew, and Calvin Mayhew. She is also survived by her siblings: Dexter Flood and his wife Maryann of Newport Center, VT, Beverly Gilbar and her husband Cedrick of Derby, VT, Caroline Stringer and her husband Robert of Newport, VT, Edna Flood of Newport, VT, Sherry Aubin and her husband Dennis of Derby, VT, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Melvin Flood.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday June 21,2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in

St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary