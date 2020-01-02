Home

Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Joyce Beyor
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
Joyce M. Beyor


1933 - 2019
Joyce M. Beyor Obituary
Joyce M. Beyor, 86, of North Troy, VT passed away on December 29th, 2019 in Derby, VT. She was born in North Troy, VT, February 18th, 1933 to Harrie and Helen (Carter) Griggs.

She attended the Community College of Vermont for two years, and graduated with an Associates Degree in Educational Studies. She was a chef at the Charter Jay Dining Room, The Inglenook and Starr's Hotel, and was a paraprofessional at Sheldon Elementary School for ten years. She was part of the American Legion Auxiliary in North Troy.

She is survived by four children: Helen Duranleau-Brennan of Iowa, David Duranleau of New Jersey, Rosemary Watkins of North Troy, VT, and Michael Duranleau of Kansas. In addition, those who mourn her loss are stepson Michael Mitchell of PA, Joyce's brother Roderick Griggs of KY, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son Albert Lawrence Duranleau.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday January 5th, 2020, from 5-7 P.M. at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

If friends desire to make memorial contributions in Joyce's memory, they may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of VT, 300 Corner Stone Dr., Suite 128 Williston, VT 05495, or the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury VT, 05819.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 3, 2020
