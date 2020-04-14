Home

Judith Baraw
Judith A. Baraw


1949 - 2020
Judith A. Baraw Obituary
Judith A. Baraw, 70, of Newport, VT, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Newport. She was born on November 12, 1949 in Albany, NY. On November 5, 1973, she married the love of her life Charles Baraw who survives her.

She was a member of the Saint Mary's Star Of The Sea Catholic Church. She enjoyed saying her rosary, listening to music especially Donna Fargo, collecting angles, and also loved to cook.

She is survived by her husband, her son Scott and Randi Morse of Coventry, Tammy Baraw and companion David Smith of Derby Line, grandchildren Austin and Averi Morse, her brother James Ryan of Orleans, her sister Paula Courtemancut of MA, and her stepmother Pauline Ryan of Evansville.

Memorial contributions in Judith's memory may be made to the Saint Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 15, 2020
