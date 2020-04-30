|
|
Judy Ann (Nason) Hoadley age 67 of Newport,VT went home to be with the Lord, her husband and her infant son early Wednesday morning April 29,2020 in Newport,VT with her daughters by her side. Judy was born March 6,1953 in Providence, RI to the late Paul and Marjorie Nason.
Judy grew up in several different parts of Maine and New Hampshire. She met her late husband Orison in Lewiston/Auburn, ME in 1975 and a few short months later on March 6, 1976 they were married. They were married for 35 years before Orison passed away in 2011. Judy moved to Vermont to be closer to Orison's family and to settle down to start her own family. Judy held many different jobs after her relocation to Vermont. She worked at the former Brooks Pharmacy in Newport, VT, the former Ames in Derby,VT, the former Hidden Country Snack Bar in Lowell, VT, QVC and the Turtle Fur Company in Eden,VT, her last job she held was at The Evansville Trading Post in Evansville, VT. She also volunteered at different places as well. She volunteered at: The Lowell Graded School helping with multiple different things for the teachers, Helping Hands Share Food Drive in Lowell, VT. She was a Sunday school teacher and helped out at the Lowell Congregational Church in Lowell,VT.
Throughout Judy's life she was an avid crafter who loved to try just about anything when it came to doing crafts. She loved crocheting, knitting, doing plastic canvas, drawing, doing bead crafts and just about anything else that was put in front of her. She was not scared to give something a try for the first time when it came to crafts. She was very good at making her own patterns and coming up with her own creations. She frequently had her stuff at the Floral Hall at the Barton Fair for sale. Each year she had a table that she would set up to show off her amazing work. She loved playing handheld video games, doing word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows, westerns, TV soap operas. Most generally you could find Judy playing a game on her cell phone and watching TV at the same time. If you couldn't find her in her room at the Health Care you would most likely would find her in the activities room playing bingo with the other residents and Pam. She loved to help the activity people color the calendar and get things set up.
Judy touched so many lives in her life. Her daughter's friends were not just friends to her they were like second children. She was never referred to as Judy or Mrs. Hoadley she was always called "Mom".
Judy is survived by her Daughters Kelly (Larry) Turgeon of Irasburg,VT, Annie (Christopher) McGrail of Orleans,VT, Brenda Eugley of Bath, ME. Her grandchildren Melissa and Katelyn Turgeon of Irasburg,VT and Andre McGrail of Orleans,VT. Many Sister-in-laws and Brother-in-laws as well. Her special friends Pam Archer, Danielle Matos, Donna Blacketer and all the girls at Newport Health Care Center that cared so much about her. She will be deeply missed and remembered by her many friends and former co-workers and everybody whos life she touched.
She was predeceased by her husband Orison R. Hoadley Jr, Her infant son Orison J.P. Hoadley, Her parents Paul and Marjorie Nason, Brothers: Paul Nason Jr and David Wood. She was also predeceased by her in-laws Orison and Dorothy Hoadley Sr, Grandmother-in-law Eunice Stevens and several friends and other family members.
At this time there will be no services. However, a graveside service and celebration of life will be done at a later time due to circumstances out of the families control.
Contributions in Judy's memory can be made by contacting Annie or Kelly via Facebook or mail them to:
Memory of Judy Hoadley
PO Box 71
Orleans VT 05860
Published in Newport Daily Express on May 1, 2020