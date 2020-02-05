Home

Julie Choquette


1968 - 2020
Julie Choquette Obituary
Our sweet daughter and sister went home to be with the Lord, Jan. 12, 2020. Services were held at the Del Lago Chapel, Lake Worth, FL Jan. 17, 2020.

Julie was 51 when she passed. She was born Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1968. Julie was special and had many unique qualities. She was very animated! Her sense of humor and smile would light up the room. She loved to entertain those around her. She was an exceptional young lady. Her life and love inspired us all. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Julie is survived by her parents Jane (Nadeau) and Paul Choquette of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She is survived by two sisters Victoria (Choquette) Larson and Beth (Choquette) Jackson. Julie was preceded in death by sister Andrea Choquette.

Contributions in memory of Julie may be made to the Palm Beach County Rehabilitation Center where she was involved in many programs. Checks may be made to PBCR, 4522 South Congress Avenue, Palm Springs, FL 33461 or online donations can be made at https://www.pbhab.com/donate-online/.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 6, 2020
