Keith Ryan Stone, 36 of Barton, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2019. He was the beloved son of Terry and Rose Stone of Barton, and the older brother of Adam Stone of Essex Junction and Abigail Stone of Barton. Keith was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on July 12, 1983. He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 2001.
He worked as a foreman for Asplundh for many years and recently took a new job with a tree removal company in New York State, Trees Inc. He was always a responsible, hard worker and loved his job and the people he worked with.
Keith enjoyed spending time at his home in Barton, which he built as a young man. He enjoyed creating unique things out of wood and was an avid movie watcher. Keith will be remembered by many as a caring and thoughtful family member and friend. He is survived by his parents, siblings, grandparents, Andre and Dolly Fournier of Glover, Shirley Stone of Glover, and special friend Maria Hill-Barnes and children of Glover, many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many close friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Arland Stone Sr. of Glover.
Please join us on January 18, 2020 for a memorial service at St. Paul's Church at 12:30pm. Followed by a celebration of Keith's life at the Irasburg Town Hall starting at 2:00 pm.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 10, 2020