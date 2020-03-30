|
CANAAN – Kenneth Kirkland Hann, 77, of Canaan, known to his family and friends as Kirk, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born in West Stewartstown on May 30, 1942, the only child of the late Kenneth U. and Irene (Harmon) Hann. He attended school in Canaan and was a 1960 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School. He then served with honor in the U.S. Navy from 1961-65.
After his military service, Kirk attended Lyndon State College and received his degree in education. He taught school for many years in the Newport, Vt., school district and then worked for a period of time at the Beecher Falls Division of Ethan Allen after his retirement from teaching. Kirk was a talented wood craftsman, making many baseball bats for his students over the years, and later he enjoyed making wooden toys and crafts.
He enjoyed playing softball in the local summer leagues for many years, and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his greatest enjoyments was playing golf.
Kirk is survived by many cousins in all parts of the country.
There will be no public calling hours. A graveside interment with military honors will occur at a later date in the Colebrook Village Cemetery of which notice will be given.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Hann may be made to the Canaan Historical Society, P.O. Box 214, Canaan, VT 05903.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, NH.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 31, 2020