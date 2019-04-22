Kenneth McAdam, 71, of Brownington, VT passed away on April 21, 2019 in

Newport, VT. He was born on September 1, 1947 in Hardwick, VT to Frederick McAdam and Jesslyn Davis. On August 16, 1969 he married Elaine Patten who survives him.

He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, especially car racing, the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics. Being around his family was his pride and joy, he loved to visit and loved to play solitaire. He was a member of the the Mason Lodge #55 in Barton for many years, Newport Elks Lodge #2155, was an honorary member of the Barton Fire Department where he served for 38 years.

He is survived by his wife Elaine McAdam of Brownington, VT, children Peggy Royer and her husband Robert of Orleans, VT, Paul McAdam of Shelburne, VT. He is also survived by his grand children Sabrina Ellenberger and her husband Matthew, Chelsea Wigmore and her husband Treh, Brittany Royer and her fiancé Matthew Duncan, Lauren McAdam and her friend Kyle Bessette, Chad Royer and his friend Gabri-Elle, and by great grandchildren Carter Brown, Maddie Wigmore, Tanor Wigmore, and Greyson Ellenberger.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday April 29, 2019 at the Church Of God with Pastor Larry Wall officiating. Friends may call on Monday April 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the

funeral.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in his memory to Silver Towers Camp, C/O Carolyn Ravenna, 241 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary