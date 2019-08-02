|
|
Kevin Cowan Shee, 87 of Newport, Vt., died at home with his family by his side, on Tuesday, July 30th. He was born in Montreal, on March 18th, 1932, to Percival and Naomi Shee. Kevin loved spending his summers at the Shee cottage on the Bluffs, in Newport and retired to live on the lake in 1997. With his brothers, Kevin managed the family Lay Whip Company in Derby Line, Quebec in the 1950's. Kevin loved his sports and in his youth, he was an avid baseball player for the Newport CPR Cardinals and coached little league. He was a member of the Newport Country Club and the Border Curling Club in Beebe Quebec for decades. One of Kevin's passions was quietly boating on the waters of Lake Memphremagog with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, his son Steve, his step-daughter Rebecca Moore-Ghilarducci and her husband Marc, and their children Olivia, Sophia and Luca, his step-son Simon Moore and his wife Raecca and their daughters, Sirah and Casey. He is also survived by his siblings, Brian, Neil, Diane, Gary (Katherine) and Darrel (Gwen). Kevin was blessed with many nieces and nephews and loved spending time talking to them.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses at the North Country Hospital, Out-Patient Treatment Center and the nurses and staff from Orleans County VNA Hospice.
The celebration of life will take place at the Border Curling Club on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orleans County VNA Hospice or North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 3, 2019