1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kimberley J. Chaput, 52, of Newport Center, Vermont passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 12, 1967 in San Diego, California to Richard and Judith (Clavell) Burns. On March 28, 2016 she married Reg Chaput who survives her.

Kimberley graduated from Middleboro High School and later attended Boston College and UMass Amherst. Kim spent her childhood in Middleboro MA and moved to Coppell, Texas at 20 years of age. Kim spent the next 22 years working as a Dental staff member before moving back home to Middleboro in 2010 where she worked for a year again as a dental staff member. In 2011, at 43, she and her daughter, Sasha, moved to Newport Center to start a life with Reg Chaput and began a whole new career change as a dairywoman, despite having never worked on a dairy farm before. She ceased work in 2016 as her battle with ovarian cancer began and it was a battle she fought bravely and without complaint to the very end.

If there was one character trait that defined Kimberley it was her desire to always be "genuine" and she was that through all she did in her life. Whether it was through kindness or love or just the way that she interacted with those in her life, she tried to leave people feeling good about themselves and it was clear that her sincerity was the reason. She always greeted everyone with a smile that would light up a room and she hoped that she could make you leave with a smile as well. She also embraced an active lifestyle, enjoying mountain biking throughout her life and in 2015, she achieved a lifelong goal of competing in "The Beast", a Spartan race at Killington Mountain that she was so proud to have completed. Kim cherished her life in the Northeast Kingdom, where she treasured the tranquility and quiet that gave her inner peace. She was an avid reader and spent time consuming anything that would improve her life or the lives of her family.

She will be so missed by those whose lives that she touched. She will never be forgotten by all that loved her. The world is a better place for having her grace it with her presence.

She is survived by her husband Reg Chaput of Newport Center, VT, by her daughter: Sasha Morton of Newport Center, VT, and her step children Melissa Christoffersen and her husband Roar Christoffersen, of Olstykke, Denmark, Miranda Chaput and her companion Mark Van Den Berg of Santa Margarita, CA, Megan Oxford and her husband Justin Oxford of Lake Worth, Florida, Mallory Chaput and her partner Cole Klismith of Port Orange, Florida, Nathan Chaput and his companion Heather Feher of Newport Center, VT , by her parents: Richard Burns and his wife Donna of Plano, TX , and Judith Poskus and her husband John of Middleboro, MA, by her grandchildren: Irja Christoffersen, Aiden Oxford and Liam Oxford, by her siblings: James Lynch and his wife Cheryl of Middleboro, MA, Kelly Lynch and her husband Kyle Garcia of St. Albans, VT, and Jill Duzan and her companion Pete Muse of Falmouth, MA. She is also survived by her niece Bridget Lynch and nephew Dylan Lynch.

Friends may call on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A Celebration of Kim's life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Reg and Kim's Home at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions in Kim's memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, c/o Dr. Matulonis, please send or drop off contributions to Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

