Newport - Our community sadly lost an incredible soul on October 21, 2020. Kyle Porter Buttice, 33, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center, located in Hanover, NH after an incredibly courageous battle with cancer. Kyle was born on May 9, 1987 in Chicago Heights, IL to Vincent and Patricia (Porter) Buttice.
Growing up in Newport Center, Kyle attended Newport Town School and North Country Union High School, graduating in 2005. It was during this time that Kyle formed a lifetime of friendships and memories with the best group of friends one could have, affectionately known as the "Newport Center Crew", including one special friendship with someone who would eventually become his wife. Kyle went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and Lyndon State College where he formed many lasting friendships that would go on to pass the test of time.
Kyle enjoyed spending his time on the water fishing, or on the golf course. Kyle was Assistant Pro for several years and enjoyed the many memories made during men's league. He found his peace along the riverbank or on his boat with a pole in hand, enjoying the environment around him. Kyle lived life and moments to the fullest and influenced others around him to do the same. Recently, one of Kyle's most treasured moments was when his golf idol, Tiger Woods, FaceTimed him while in the hospital.
Kyle's charismatic personality was captivating. Anyone that knew Kyle was affected by his consistent positive perspective on life. It was this same personality that allowed him to succeed as a Salesperson where he found his career with his dealership family at McMahon/Lamoille Valley Chevrolet – Kyle didn't just sell a vehicle, he sold the full experience often having repeat customers who enjoyed his attention to detail, as he was so easy to connect with.
Kyle is survived by his wife and lifetime friend, Raven (Naramore) Buttice of Newport; his parents, Vince and Trish of Newport Center; his brother, Ryan Buttice and wife, Ashley, and their children, Gavin and Grace, of Dover-Foxcroft, ME; his grandmother, Margaret Buttice of Richton Park, IL; his aunt, Gayle Kataja and her children, Allyson and Kristen, of Glastonbury, CT; his aunt, Kimberly Reed and husband, Brian, of Jensen Beach, FL; his uncle, Wayne Buttice and wife, Diane, of Goodyear, AZ; his in-laws, Rob and Regina Naramore of Lowell, and Rachel and Keith Twofoot of Brownington; and brother and sister in-laws, Robert "Bo" Naramore, and Randi (Naramore) Wingate and husband, Jesse. Kyle always enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Gavin and Grace Buttice, and Addalyn and Daxton Naramore, who will forever have memories of their fun-loving Uncle Kyle. Kyle leaves behind his 3 fur babies, Jax, Polly, and his cherished 4-legged best friend, Jake.
A special thank you to Dr. Shirai for his unwavering dedication and commitment to Kyle's care. Additional appreciation to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care and Hospice Center team through Kyle's final weeks for their nurturing, attentive care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the East Side Restaurant Monday, November 2, 2020. The Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, however the event will open at 3:00 PM for those who would like to come and give their condolences. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing is highly recommended. Capacity will be limited throughout the evening. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
