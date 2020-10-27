1/1
Kyle Porter Buttice
1987 - 2020
Newport - Our community sadly lost an incredible soul on October 21, 2020.  Kyle Porter Buttice, 33, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center, located in Hanover, NH after an incredibly courageous battle with cancer.   Kyle was born on May 9, 1987 in Chicago Heights, IL to Vincent and Patricia (Porter) Buttice.    
Growing up in Newport Center, Kyle attended Newport Town School and North Country Union High School, graduating in 2005.  It was during this time that Kyle formed a lifetime of friendships and memories with the best group of friends one could have, affectionately known as the "Newport Center Crew", including one special friendship with someone who would eventually become his wife.  Kyle went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and Lyndon State College where he formed many lasting friendships that would go on to pass the test of time.  
Kyle enjoyed spending his time on the water fishing, or on the golf course. Kyle was Assistant Pro for several years and enjoyed the many memories made during men's league.  He found his peace along the riverbank or on his boat with a pole in hand, enjoying the environment around him. Kyle lived life and moments to the fullest and influenced others around him to do the same. Recently, one of Kyle's most treasured moments was when his golf idol, Tiger Woods, FaceTimed him while in the hospital. 
Kyle's charismatic personality was captivating. Anyone that knew Kyle was affected by his consistent positive perspective on life. It was this same personality that allowed him to succeed as a Salesperson where he found his career with his dealership family at McMahon/Lamoille Valley Chevrolet – Kyle didn't just sell a vehicle, he sold the full experience often having repeat customers who enjoyed his attention to detail, as he was so easy to connect with. 
Kyle is survived by his wife and lifetime friend, Raven (Naramore) Buttice of Newport; his parents, Vince and Trish of Newport Center; his brother, Ryan Buttice and wife, Ashley, and their children, Gavin and Grace, of Dover-Foxcroft, ME; his grandmother, Margaret Buttice of Richton Park, IL; his aunt, Gayle Kataja and her children, Allyson and Kristen, of Glastonbury, CT; his aunt, Kimberly Reed and husband, Brian, of Jensen Beach, FL; his uncle, Wayne Buttice and wife, Diane, of Goodyear, AZ; his in-laws, Rob and Regina Naramore of Lowell, and Rachel and Keith Twofoot of Brownington; and brother and sister in-laws, Robert "Bo" Naramore, and Randi (Naramore) Wingate and husband, Jesse. Kyle always enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Gavin and Grace Buttice, and Addalyn and Daxton Naramore, who will forever have memories of their fun-loving Uncle Kyle.  Kyle leaves behind his 3 fur babies, Jax, Polly, and his cherished 4-legged best friend, Jake. 
A special thank you to Dr. Shirai for his unwavering dedication and commitment to Kyle's care. Additional appreciation to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care and Hospice Center team through Kyle's final weeks for their nurturing, attentive care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the East Side Restaurant Monday, November 2, 2020. The Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, however the event will open at 3:00 PM for those who would like to come and give their condolences. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing is highly recommended. Capacity will be limited throughout the evening. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
 


 
 
 


Published in Newport Daily Express from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
East Side Restaurant
NOV
2
Service
06:00 PM
East Side Restaurant
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Homes - Newport
37 LAKE RD
Newport, VT 05855
802-334-2720
Memories & Condolences
16 entries
October 27, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Kyle's family and friends! You have so many beautiful memories to cherish forever! RIP Kyle.
Blaine & Norma Perkins
October 27, 2020
Trish, Vince, Raven and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Kyle was a beautiful soul and you will carry many beautiful memories of him. Thinking of you and sending you prayers.
Helen Poulin
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Vince and family, so sorry for your loss. May God's grace and your memories give you Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Bob Hingston
Friend
October 26, 2020
Vincent and Patricia and the rest of the Buttice family so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time
William Martin
Friend
October 26, 2020
Trish, Vince, Ryan, Raven, and all of the extended family and many friends — we are so sorry to hear of the loss of Kyle. Such a long struggle. Wishing that memories of him will be frequent and kind blessings for you all.
Steve Farrow
Teacher
October 26, 2020
Raven,Trish,Vince and families we are so sorry for your loss. Kyle was one of a kind, such an exceptional young man. A life taken to soon. May you find comfort in all the cherished memories you have. Sending you hugs and prayers. JoAnne & Craig Ellam
JoAnne Ellam
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
You found a million reasons to love life while you were here with us. May your family and friends follow in your footsteps. They are all richer for having been a part of your life. Rest peacefully Kyle.
Agnes Stlaurent
Family
October 26, 2020
Dear Trish, Vince, Raven and family, My heart goes out to all your family . Sending love and light and prayers through this very difficult time. May your memories comfort you. Sincerely, Julie Zenel, Dave and Doug Moore
Julie Zenel
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy Trish, Vince, Raven and family. No words ever make a loss as big as yours easier, but keeping memories close at heart keeps our loved ones alive in thought and heart. Cherish the memories. Thinking of you all.
Tina Ellam Peck
October 26, 2020
Vince, Thris, And Family, Our Sincere Sympathy, John & Claudette Starr
Claudette Starr
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
I am so Sorry for your loss, both my wife and I send our deepest condolences.
Duane Smith
Coworker
October 26, 2020
There are no words. As a parent of one of the Newport Town Crew, I have watched Kyle grow from kindergarten through adulthood. Innocent Birthday parties at youth to waking up to 13 bodies sprawled all over my house as young adults. Bon fires and countless Christmas eve dinners as the "crew" gathered at my house. It was my pleasure to be a small part of your life. Rest easy KB. Rest easy.
Bob Secreto
Friend
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Everyone that knew him, loved him.
Janice Corkins
Friend
October 26, 2020
Our hearts are crying for you all. The good thing is now he is at peace and not suffering anymore. He will be sadly missed by so many family and friends. Please cherish all your memories with Kyle, in hopes they will help you thru this troubled time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless you all.
Chris and Jeanne Bates
jeanne bates
October 26, 2020
My heart goes out to your whole family. Bringing my children up in Newport Center they were blessed to have grown up knowing the Buttice family, having them as teachers and the boys as friends. A young man lost too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nancy Cote
Friend
