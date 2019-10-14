|
Our beautiful Ky left this world October 8, 2019. Her free spirit and kindness to all creatures big and small. Kyra loved and Kyra lived everyday with happiness and joy that she spread with her lovely presence and contagious smile. Kyra Jacobs Birchard was born on May 2, 1999 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Debra Jacobs and Stephen Birchard who survive her.
She is survived by her sister Bria Horton and friend Shawn Lanoue, Brother Braxton Birchard, her Nana Elizabeth Jacobs, Aunts and Uncles Howard Birchard and Sue. Carrie Jacobs and Joe Varney, Laurie Jacobs and Steve Peacock, Jim and Dianne Jacobs, John Jacobs, Libby Jacobs, Julie Jacobs and Rick Seguin, Bart and Amy Jacobs, Cousins Cole and Heather Labrecque, Ryan Jacobs and Amanda, Lana Labrecque, Haylee Jacobs and Jon, Preslee Jacobs and Dave, Alexandria and Doug Devost, Cade Seguin and Ashley, Austin Peck and Kylie, Garrett Jacobs, Kealey Seguin, Sabina Jacobs, George Jacobs and James Jacobs. Abby, Noah, Nathan, Jacob and Todd. Kyra loved all her cousins especially the "newest" additions to the clan: Manny, Max, Henry, Mya, Emi, River, Alyce and Harper. Kyra is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.
She was predeceased by her Papa, James Jacobs and grandparents Guy and Margaret Birchard.
Kyra was a true definition of what an ideal daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and true friend represents. In her twenty years on this earth she brought light and love into everyone's life she met. In lieu of flowers and recognition of Ky's love for animals please make donations to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855. Ky we all love and will miss you so much.
"She was one of the rare ones, so effortlessly herself, and the world loved her for it."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. Friends may call from 4- 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. On-line Condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 15, 2019