Larry Dean Bowman, 64, of Coventry, Vermont passed away suddenly June 20, 2020 in Kirby, Vermont. He was born March 7, 1956 in Newport, VT to Gerald and Marion (Phillips) Bowman.
Larry was a proud member of the Orleans Snow Stormers where he loved grooming the trails. He loved using his snow machine, going four wheeling, and especially enjoyed hosting a corn and pig roast at his home for his family and friends to all gather. Family gatherings were very special to him.
He was hired on April 8, 1975 at Columbia Forrest. At his passing he worked in the warehouse as a Load Operator. He was proud of his job and accomplishments.
Larry was well known to be like his father in the sense of "they liked to be stubborn!". Larry had multiple friends. Lots of his free time was spent with Gloria and Raymond Rodrigue, as well as Sylvain Roy.
He is survived by his 5 sisters; Gail Fortin and her husband Roger, Donna Ladue, Cynthia Letourneau and her husband Gaetan, Carolyn Granai and George Granai, and Rachel Hart, nieces and nephews; Jamie Longley, Shaun and Rodney Messier, Dylan Fortin, Trevor and Austin Letourneau, Gabrielle Granai, as well as great nieces Baylee, Poppy, and Romy Messier, and great nephew Thatcher Messier.
He was predeceased by his parent's Gerald and Marion Bowman, his brother-in-law's Milton Longley, David Ladue, and Paul Hart.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday June 25, 2020 at Newport Center Cemetery, Newport Center, VT with George Lawson officiating. A celebration of life will be held at Larry's home Friday evening June 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M., 35 Natural Hill, Conventry, VT.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made in his memory to the Orleans Snow Stormers, Raymond and Gloria Rodrigue, 72 Natural Hill Road, Newport, VT 05855.
