I've worked with Larry for 30 years as he always loaded B&B Trucking trucks and have know him since we we kids.

My dad worked for Shirley Wallace and I worked for Leland Bowman for awhile.

I heard people say he was stubborn .

Well maybe just a tad. :)

I always like Larry and was shocked when he passed away. He was so full of life Friday when when i saw him at the warehouse. All of us drivers will miss him. Rest In Peace Larry

Prayers to his family and friends at this difficult time. Ron & Elaine Ashman

