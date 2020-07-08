1/1
Larry Bowman
1956 - 2020
Larry Dean Bowman, 64, of Coventry, Vermont passed away suddenly June 20, 2020 in Kirby, Vermont. He was born March 7, 1956 in Newport, VT to Gerald and Marion (Phillips) Bowman.

Larry was a proud member of the Orleans Snow Stormers where he loved grooming the trails. He loved using his snow machine, going four wheeling, and especially enjoyed hosting a corn and pig roast at his home for his family and friends to all gather. Family gatherings were very special to him.

He was hired on April 8, 1975 at Columbia Forrest. At his passing he worked in the warehouse as a Load Operator. He was proud of his job and accomplishments.

Larry was well known to be like his father in the sense of "they liked to be stubborn!". Larry had multiple friends. Lots of his free time was spent with Gloria and Raymond Rodrigue, as well as Sylvain Roy.

He is survived by his 5 sisters; Gail Fortin and her husband Roger, Donna Ladue, Cynthia Letourneau and her husband Gaetan, Carolyn Granai and George Granai, and Rachel Hart, nieces and nephews; Jamie Longley, Shaun and Rodney Messier, Dylan Fortin, Trevor and Austin Letourneau, Gabrielle Granai, as well as great nieces Baylee, Poppy, and Romy Messier, and great nephew Thatcher Messier.

He was predeceased by his parent's Gerald and Marion Bowman, his brother-in-law's Milton Longley, David Ladue, and Paul Hart.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday June 25, 2020 at Newport Center Cemetery, Newport Center, VT with George Lawson officiating. A celebration of life will be held at Larry's home Friday evening June 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M., 35 Natural Hill, Conventry, VT.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in his memory to the Orleans Snow Stormers, Raymond and Gloria Rodrigue, 72 Natural Hill Road, Newport, VT 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Newport Center Cemetery
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Larry’s home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Larry was a wonderful person, remember all of the great times we had snowmobiling. Gary and Peggy
Peggy Glodgett
June 25, 2020
I've worked with Larry for 30 years as he always loaded B&B Trucking trucks and have know him since we we kids.
My dad worked for Shirley Wallace and I worked for Leland Bowman for awhile.
I heard people say he was stubborn .
Well maybe just a tad. :)
I always like Larry and was shocked when he passed away. He was so full of life Friday when when i saw him at the warehouse. All of us drivers will miss him. Rest In Peace Larry
Prayers to his family and friends at this difficult time. Ron & Elaine Ashman
Ron & Elaine Ashman
Friend
June 24, 2020
Gail, so sorry for your loss.
Edna Baraw
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Sorry for the loss of Larry, He was a great guy. I enjoyed the pig roasts. Larry had a beautiful smile and a very big heart. He was always there when someone need help. Larry will be missed greatly. My heart and prays go out to the family. He will always live on in the great memories and in your hearts. RIP LARRY
Judith Desroches
Friend
June 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Maggie@Ron Frazier
Friend
June 24, 2020
LARRY WAS A GREAT FRIEND AND I KNOW HE WOULD ALWAYS HELP ANYONE WHO asked him.I've known him for 40 years.I'll always remember him.YOUR friend Bert.
Bert Vanasse
Friend
June 24, 2020
Very sad to hear of Larrys passing, he will be greatly missed by many. I will always remember our banter, especially his relentless teasing!!!

Larry, thanks for letting me into the Relay building every time I forgot my key, putting down salt for me when it was icy, and jump starting my car when I was working there and listened to the radio until the car died!!!!! I will always remember your kindness.
Millie
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Sending sympathy and prayers to the family so sorry for your loss. Remember all the good times keep the memories close to your heart it will help you through this difficult time
Terry and Cecile Curtis
Friend
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers go out to all of you!
Merri Chapdelaine Boisvert
Friend
June 23, 2020
To Larry's family and friends, so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Keep his memories alive and he will live forever.
Raymond and Lillian Bathalon
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God bless you all. Hugs.
Debra Lacross
June 23, 2020
Rachel: My condolences and prayers are with all of you now and in the days to come.
Irene
June 23, 2020
Larry was one of a kind and we will feel his loss within the CFP Family for years to come. I'll miss working with him and occasionally running into him at Jasper's and the Barton Fair. He was a good man
Wendy McGillivray
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Larry always had a beautiful smile
Peggy Montague- Guertin
Friend
