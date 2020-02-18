|
Latheria C. Starr, 94, of Lowell, Vermont passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 21, 1925 in Brownington, VT to Chester and Candace (Shannon) Bean. On October 1, 1949 she married Howard Starr who predeceased her in 1979.
During her lifetime Mrs. Starr was a nanny for Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Sterling in New York City. During the war she made airplane parts in Ashland, Massachusetts. At one time she was a model and did a commercial for Lava soap. Latheria was a farmer's wife and had many hobbies particularly enjoying time spent with her family. She taught herself to play guitar, mandolin, spoons, fiddle, and harmonica. She loved gardening, whittling, working with wood and wood burning. Latheria was an artist who used water colors and oils, and bird watching was an enjoyed past time. She also loved golf, football, and driving fast. She could fix, repair or build anything and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her loss is deeply felt by her loving family.
She is survived by her children: Kay Sargent and her husband George of Lowell, VT, Faye E. Starr of Lowell, VT, and Gina Arel and her husband Patrick of Lowell, VT, and by family friend Jean Gagne of Lowell, VT. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shannon Sargent and fiancé Kevin Sinclair, Ryan Sargent and wife Mandy, Kelly Bathalon and husband Gilles, Andrew Arel and wife Jenna, and Jill Legacy and husband David, by her great grandchildren: Nathan Charland, Jenna Delva and husband Florian, Trent Bathalon and fiancé Anissa, Kaylee Sargent, Haidin Bathalon, Lauren Legacy, Rebecca Legacy, Taylor and Landon Richards, and Maverick Arel , by great great grandchildren: Kya Bathalon and Treyven Sargent-Delva.
She was predeceased by her son Rex Starr, her siblings: Donald Bean, Elsie Fontaine, Lloyd Bean, and Leila Bean.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport with the Rev. Scott Libby officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Spring internment will take place at the Mountainview Cemetery on May 21, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans-Essex V.N.A. and Hospice, Inc, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2020