1/1
Lawrence James White
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday August 30, 2020, Lawrence James White passed away surrounded by his family in Newport, VT at the age of 90.
Larry was born on December 18, 1929 at the Rocking Rock Farm in Greensboro, VT to Alton Royal and Bertha Jane (Young) White. He graduated at age 16 from Greensboro HS and received degrees in Agriculture and Poultry Management from the VT Agricultural College in Randolph and the Farmingdale (NY) School of Agriculture. In his younger years, he worked at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and on the McCullough Estate in Bennington, VT. Besides raising up to 20,000 chickens at one time, Larry worked as a lineman for Citizen's Utilities for 32 years, retiring in 1985, then as a self-employed electrician for the next 10 years before retiring altogether to enjoy life with Joyce.
Larry married Kathleen Tate on September 30, 1950. They raised 4 children. He married Joyce (Tate) Gohlich on December 15, 1979 and was a devoted Stepfather & Grampa (aka "Bugga").
Larry was a hard working man who liked to keep busy and a man who chose his words carefully. He grew up on the farm and biked eight miles to school, "uphill both ways." He climbed utility poles in all kinds of weather to keep the lights on in the Northeast Kingdom. He was always available to help with a neighbor's need or community event. He rebuilt and maintained a ball-field on his land so he and others would have a place to play baseball and softball. He always had time to take his family on Sunday drives and epic snowmobile rides, play catch, teach his kids to fish, hunt, raise animals, swing an axe and run a chainsaw. He also usually beat his kids in HORSE with either his patented under-the-leg shot or his between-the-legs "Wilty" free throw. He drove his family across the country twice to California and was very proud of the fact that he had visited all 50 states.
Larry was one of the founders of the Glover Fire Department. He served there for over 40 years as well as 10 years on the school boards of the Glover School and Lake Region UHS. He also served as a Selectman and Cemetery Commissioner for the town of Glover. He was a caring father and a devoted citizen as well as an expert candlepin bowler and cribbage player.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joyce, sisters Dorothy Ling, Clara Wells, Leona White and Josephine White and brother Irwin White, stepsons Robert Gohlich, Ronald Gohlich and Dean Gohlich and Grandsons Andrew Easterbrooks and Richard Poginy. He is survived by his kids, Lawrie Kay Easterbrooks (husband Robert), Edward A White (wife Maggie), Vickie Lynne Poginy (husband Denis), Brent Royal White (wife Beverly) and stepson Richard D. Gohlich (wife Sandy), as well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord." As Larry would say, "Very good."
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery, Glover, Vermont. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, and Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Interment
Westlook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Barton
12 Elm Street
Barton, VT 05822
(802) 334-2720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Barton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved