On Sunday August 30, 2020, Lawrence James White passed away surrounded by his family in Newport, VT at the age of 90.
Larry was born on December 18, 1929 at the Rocking Rock Farm in Greensboro, VT to Alton Royal and Bertha Jane (Young) White. He graduated at age 16 from Greensboro HS and received degrees in Agriculture and Poultry Management from the VT Agricultural College in Randolph and the Farmingdale (NY) School of Agriculture. In his younger years, he worked at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and on the McCullough Estate in Bennington, VT. Besides raising up to 20,000 chickens at one time, Larry worked as a lineman for Citizen's Utilities for 32 years, retiring in 1985, then as a self-employed electrician for the next 10 years before retiring altogether to enjoy life with Joyce.
Larry married Kathleen Tate on September 30, 1950. They raised 4 children. He married Joyce (Tate) Gohlich on December 15, 1979 and was a devoted Stepfather & Grampa (aka "Bugga").
Larry was a hard working man who liked to keep busy and a man who chose his words carefully. He grew up on the farm and biked eight miles to school, "uphill both ways." He climbed utility poles in all kinds of weather to keep the lights on in the Northeast Kingdom. He was always available to help with a neighbor's need or community event. He rebuilt and maintained a ball-field on his land so he and others would have a place to play baseball and softball. He always had time to take his family on Sunday drives and epic snowmobile rides, play catch, teach his kids to fish, hunt, raise animals, swing an axe and run a chainsaw. He also usually beat his kids in HORSE with either his patented under-the-leg shot or his between-the-legs "Wilty" free throw. He drove his family across the country twice to California and was very proud of the fact that he had visited all 50 states.
Larry was one of the founders of the Glover Fire Department. He served there for over 40 years as well as 10 years on the school boards of the Glover School and Lake Region UHS. He also served as a Selectman and Cemetery Commissioner for the town of Glover. He was a caring father and a devoted citizen as well as an expert candlepin bowler and cribbage player.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joyce, sisters Dorothy Ling, Clara Wells, Leona White and Josephine White and brother Irwin White, stepsons Robert Gohlich, Ronald Gohlich and Dean Gohlich and Grandsons Andrew Easterbrooks and Richard Poginy. He is survived by his kids, Lawrie Kay Easterbrooks (husband Robert), Edward A White (wife Maggie), Vickie Lynne Poginy (husband Denis), Brent Royal White (wife Beverly) and stepson Richard D. Gohlich (wife Sandy), as well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord." As Larry would say, "Very good."
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery, Glover, Vermont. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
