Leah E. Kittredge, 76, of Beebe Plain, VT, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on February 27, 1943 in Beebe, Quebec to Arthur and Florence (McCoy) Lorimer. On December 13, 1958 she married David W. Kittredge who predeceased her in 1998. She is also predeceased by her daughter Wanda Hastings in 2009.

Leah was employed as a nurse's aid at local nursing homes in the area as well as Ethan-Allen, Aubuchon Hardware and Mammoth Mart. She held membership with the Derby United Church and After 5 Club. She attended the Meeting Place where she made many friends.

When she was living in Evansville and beyond she came to be referred to as "Grammy K". All her friends in the whole neighborhood came to her for advice or just to visit.

She is survived by her daughter Connie Kittredge Butkovich of Beebe Plain, VT, by her grandchildren: August, David, Emily and Alissa and her partner Nate, her great grandchildren Jon, Chloe, Jesse and Kentin. She is also survived by her siblings: Collyn Lorimer and his wife Josie of Barton, VT; Bruce Lorimer of Barton, VT; and Corwyn Fagan of Beebe Plain, VT and by many nieces and nephews all across the country.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Derby Community Church with Rev. Mike Haddad and Rev. Fred Barker officiating. There will be a reception to follow at the Derby Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Meeting Place, P.O. Box 250, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.