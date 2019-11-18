|
Lee M. Richardson, 85, of Troy, Vermont passed away, due to failing health, on November 15, 2019 at Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, NH surrounded by his family. He was born on October 8,1934 in Nashua, NH to Ellsworth (Richie) and Rachel (Chapman) Richardson.
Mr. Richardson lived and attended school in Pepperell, MA, then attended his last three years at Fitchburg High/ Trade School in Fitchburg, MA. Lee and his family moved to Canaan, VT in 1975 where they resided for 23 years before moving to Troy, VT. For several years he and his wife spent their winters in Lake Placid, Florida. He made his career as a machinist working at General Radio and Ethan Allen, as well as operated his own machine shop developing highly specialized projects. He was also well known for his small engine repair business. In his earlier years he spent many years racing motorcycles, and also enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, playing horseshoes, running 5 K races, and playing golf. He always enjoyed family time and going camping and boating. During his lifetime he built an airplane, boat, and designed inventions.
Lee is survived by his wife Donna (Marquis) Richardson of Troy, VT, whom he married on August 25, 1956, as well by his three daughters Ann Richardson- Cota and Randy Wells of Troy, V T, Jan Thibeault and her husband Jules of Cannan, VT, and Nancee Gelinas and her husband Tom of Newbury, NH. In addition he is survived by seven grandchildren: Melissa Scherer, Meghan Gyles-Peck, Jacques, Justin, and Jonathan Thibeault, Jenifer Groenke, and Matthew Gelinas; and by his siblings Lawrence Richardson and wife Sibby of Rockhill, SC, Lois Sanborn of Bridgeton, ME, and Linda R ichardson-Barrick of Hendersonville, NC, six great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 P.M. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A private memorial graveside service will be held in the Spring at Jay Cemetery. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. In lieu of f lowers donations may be made to: CCNH Resident's Activity Fund, c/o P.O. Box 10, West Stewartstown, NH 03597, and/or Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 19, 2019