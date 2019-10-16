Home

Lena Prue
Lena (Touseau) Prue


1932 - 2019
Lena (Touseau) Prue Obituary
Lena Prue, 87, of Barton, Vermont passed away on October 15,2019 at her home in Barton. She was born on May 16, 1932 in North Troy, VT to Louis and Wilma (Ploof) Touseau. On May 16, 1952 she married Reginald Prue who predeceased her.
Lena was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing in the finishing department for many years. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed traveling to Florida in the Winter with her sister Shirley and Shirley's daughter Lisa. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, and reading, especially mysteries.
She is survived by her children: Marie and Norman Coons of FL, Karen and Shane Allen of Illinois, Reginald and Pam Prue of Westmore, VT, Duane and Marilyn Prue of Barton, VT, Louis and Jennifer Prue of Hinesburg, VT, and Timothy and Sarah Duffy of South Burlington, VT. She is also survived by many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Irene Goulding of NH. She was predeceased by her sister Shirley Reilly.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, VT 05860. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 17, 2019
