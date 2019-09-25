|
|
Leo R. Dagesse, 85, of Derby Line, VT passed away on September 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 7, 1934 in Holland, VT to Henry L Dagesse and Demerise Arenault.
He worked as a machinist for Tivoly where he recently retired after 40 years. He enjoyed playing spoons, going to nursing homes, gardening and was also a member of the Holland Community Church.
He is survived by his children Daniel Dagesse and his wife Irene of Derby, VT, Carol Morin and her husband Denis of Windsor, VT, Paul Dagesse and his wife Barbara of St. Petersburg, FL, Lynn Lemieux of Newport, VT, Lisa Fuller and her husband Greg of Colchester, VT, as well as 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his brother Regis Dagesse.
He was predeceased by his wife Rita (Fortin) Dagesse, his brothers Raymond and Roger Dagesse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Holland Community Church with Rev. John Genco officiating. Friends may call at the Church on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Memorial contributions in Leo's memory may be made to the Holland Community Church, 3083 Valley Road Holland, VT 05830. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019