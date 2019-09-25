Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Leo Dagesse
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holland Community Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holland Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Dagesse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo R. Dagesse


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo R. Dagesse Obituary
Leo R. Dagesse, 85, of Derby Line, VT passed away on September 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 7, 1934 in Holland, VT to Henry L Dagesse and Demerise Arenault.
He worked as a machinist for Tivoly where he recently retired after 40 years. He enjoyed playing spoons, going to nursing homes, gardening and was also a member of the Holland Community Church.
He is survived by his children Daniel Dagesse and his wife Irene of Derby, VT, Carol Morin and her husband Denis of Windsor, VT, Paul Dagesse and his wife Barbara of St. Petersburg, FL, Lynn Lemieux of Newport, VT, Lisa Fuller and her husband Greg of Colchester, VT, as well as 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his brother Regis Dagesse.
He was predeceased by his wife Rita (Fortin) Dagesse, his brothers Raymond and Roger Dagesse.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Holland Community Church with Rev. John Genco officiating. Friends may call at the Church on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral. Memorial contributions in Leo's memory may be made to the Holland Community Church, 3083 Valley Road Holland, VT 05830. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now