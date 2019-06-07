Hyde Park: Leona Adeline Hodgdon, 82, of Hyde Park, formerly of Hardwick died peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born October 18, 1936 in Irasburg, the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Mamie (Sheltra) Macie. She attended Irasburg public schools.

On June 20, 1953 she married Edward Earl Hodgdon in Irasburg. He died October 31, 1994 and Leona later married Max Edward Hodgdon, who predeceased her on December 14, 2003.

In her earlier years, she stayed at home to care for her young family. Later she was employed at the Hardwick Knitwear for several years; she was a home knitter making sweaters for Diaa Sweaters in Stowe and made lawn ornaments.

Leona loved the time that she spent with her family. She enjoyed puzzles, knitting, crocheting and watching the birds.

Survivors include: four children, Terry Hodgdon and spouse, Gisele of Montpelier, Greg Hodgdon and spouse, Lora of Fairfax, Rebecca Laramee and spouse, Leonard of East Fairfield and Mona Arruda and spouse, Jim of South Woodstock, Maine; three siblings, Wayne Macie of Ocala, FL. Rudy Macie of Mechanic Falls, Maine and Marie Sawyer of West Paris, Maine; 6 grandchildren, Ian Hodgdon, Anthony Hodgdon, Aric Hodgdon and spouse, Tori, Valerie Percy and spouse, Gary, Ann Domey and spouse, Chris and Jeremy Allaire and spouse, Samantha; 7 great grandchildren, Seiger, Leo, Sierra, Michelle, Tyler, Isaac and Abigail and one great- great grandchild, Kiyah; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also predeceased by two children, Timothy Hodgdon and Brenda Hodgdon and a sister, Erlene Royer.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, with the Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 1PM until the hour of the service.

Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Copley Hospital, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3350, Chicago, IL. 60601.

Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary