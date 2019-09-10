|
|
Linere Zupan Silloway died suddenly at her home on Echo Lake in East Charleston, Vermont. On Sunday evening, August 25th, she was sitting on her deck enjoying her view overlooking Echo Lake, with a clear view of Bald Mountain in the distance. She had been for an early swim that morning, commenting to her neighbors about the water and weather, but, also, that she had cut her swim short that day due to a shortness of breath, a seemingly innocent statement at the time. Later that morning, she and a good friend and their dogs had gone to explore yet another section of the new trails that had been recently established between Bluff Mountain in Island Pond and Gore Mountain in Norton. She had hiked those trails so many times- even before they were fully finished and blazed- that we had affectionately called one section, "Silloway Ridge." She had explored the land across from her house and surrounding Elan Hill hundreds of times and knew those woods like no other. Her love of hiking in recent summers brought her to the "China Wall" in Montana, and to the Wind River Range in Wyoming. There were future plans for a hiking trip to Zion National Park in Utah.
The week after Labor Day, she had a two-week cruise planned with her sister, Susan Parent to go to Croatia and Slovenia, to explore their ancestral roots. Upon returning from her trip, she had made plans to adopt a new Shih Tzu puppy that she had already named "Millie.".
Linere is predeceased by her husband, Carroll Silloway, in the winter of 2017, and before that by her sister Laurie Zupan in Peabody MA. She is survived by her children, Craig Silloway of Florida, and her daughter Rhonda Woolridge of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, as well as her brothers, Tom Zupan and his wife Lisa, John Zupan and his wife Meg and sister Susan Parent and her husband Dennis, all from Connecticut.
Linere was an avid reader and knitter, but, most importantly, she was a cook and a baker. She loved baking in the Southern tradition and made an amazing Key Lime pie. She baked for any birthday, whether her colleagues at work, for her friends, or even the friends of their friends.
She had recently semi-retired, but still loved working part time at her job at US Department of Agriculture. She was particularly endeared to her boss, David Blodgett of Orleans.
Linere was a woman that was very comfortable with her own company, but when with others she was warm and generous and always giving. She will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her. We are only grieving that she is gone so soon.
A potluck "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, September 12th 4-7PM at the American Legion in Island Pond. If needing further information please call 802-525-1236.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northwoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston, Vermont.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 11, 2019