Lisa Joy Shelton, 60, beloved wife of Mark Shelton, stepped into glory on January 7th, 2020, after fighting a long, courageous battle with stage iv lung cancer. She was born on March 23rd, 1959 in Randolph, Vermont, to the Reverend John and Ruth Genco. She had one daughter, Johna Ruth Saltsman, whom she deeply loved; and a stepson, Barry Shelton, who she claimed as her own and loved him greatly and proudly. Upon her passing she was surrounded in love by her husband, Mark; and daughter, Johna; her sister Lori Jo Gardner and brother-in-law, Glenn Gardner. She is also survived by her brother Stephen Genco who was very precious to her. She was predeceased by her childhood companion, Mr. Bojangles, a brilliant English Springer Spaniel. (She loved that dog.) As always, Lisa displayed great conviction and strength as she walked through gates of Heaven into the Kingdom of God.
During her youth, Lisa was a featured vocalist with the "Genco Family Singers". In her 15 years with this group they recorded 5 LP albums. Her soft yet powerful, sweet, rich, and excellent voice filled the churches as she travelled with her family throughout Northeastern United States and Canada, for television performances; and for various Christian organizations (including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes which resulted in a trip to visit the Dallas Cowboy organization in the times of legendary Coach Tom Landry and Hall of Fame Quarterback Roger Staubach). As part of the Genco Family singers she also traveled Haiti and to England to perform in churches and other venues. It was a very sweet and special time of her life of which she enjoyed greatly.
Lisa Joy (Genco) Shelton eventually married the man whom she referred to as the "love and joy" of her life, Mark Shelton. Mark and Lisa became world renown, performing over 2,000 shows throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Their evident love for one another; love and testament for God, and high level of performances were lauded across the globe inspiring any and all who saw the two together. Lisa's smiling at her husband, Mark, during his performances, were as popular as the shows themselves. Of her husband Lisa stated, "I thank God every day for this man in my life." The two were inseparable and stood strong together throughout her fight against cancer until the day she walked into the light of heaven.
Lisa loved dearly her family and her Italian roots. Her youth was filled with love and laughter and she fondly recalled times with her grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, especially Aunt Eva, and her Uncle Lawrence Genco, Uncle Peter (Chick) Genco and Aunt Renie; and her memorable cousin, Rolie. She relished in her times spent with this loving group and joyously spent hours penning letters to many of her relatives. Lisa was an avid writer and insisted on the proper etiquette of sending thank you notes for each and every good deed and kindness sent her way.
Lisa Shelton was an incredible vocalist. She was a trained coloratura soprano and auditioned for the prestigious Julliard School in New York City. She toured with the "America's Youth in Concert" 1976 program performing in magnificent and historic venues such as Carnegie Hall as well as a tour in Europe where the group performed in the Royal Albert Hall in London, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, in Geneva, Innsbruck, Venice, Florence and the Vatican in Rome.
Lisa was a 1977 graduate of North Country Union High School in Newport, Vermont, and was an avid theatrical performer landing lead roles in Guys and Dolls, Music Man, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Risen with Christ; and she was an instrumentalist in "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown". She was part of the King's College Concert Choir and Oratorio Chorus, The Chamber Singers of Gordon College, The Gordon College Choir and the Park Street Church Choir of Boston Massachusetts. She sang in the Northeastern Vermont, All-State and New England Choir Festivals as well as Northsong (choral group in Newport, Vermont). Lisa Shelton was also a highly popular wedding soloist.
Lisa attended the King's College in Briarcliff Manor in New York in 1978 before transferring and being graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts in 1981. She was on the Dean's List and participated in the Drama Club, Choirs, and Student Government. She taught music a Bellows Falls Middle School, North Country Junior High School, United Christian Academy and substituted in various schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont to include North Country Union High School and Newport Elementary School. She was a member of the Smithsonian and the Music Educators National Conference. She was the co-director of music at the Fellowship of Christian Athlete's Junior and Senior High School Girl's Conference. Lisa had a host of hobbies to include art, poetry, photography, French, and outside sports.
Lisa Shelton was exceptionally active in local churches. She was the adult choir director of the Derby United Church, the Morgan Church, and the Church of God in Newport. She created Vacation Bible School themes and curriculum. She also taught Sunday School and directed numerous children's choirs and gospel theater productions. One of the lasting memories is her creation, construction, operation and performance of hand puppets for her vacation Bible School. She provided seminars on Vacation Bible School Direction, Themes, Decoration and Design.
Lisa Shelton was also a popular private music teacher focusing on voice, piano and guitar. Lisa has left a legacy, a "Lisa's Opus" as you will, of hundreds of students who have proudly attributed their skillful performances and joy of music were strongly encouraged and were influenced by Lisa Joy (Genco) Shelton. Among those is counted and no other more greatly featured than those of her cherished daughter, Johna. The same stories and admiration have been shared by many adults who participated in one of the many choir festivals of which Lisa Shelton directed.
Lisa lived by her faith from the moment she entered the world. She had a love and commitment of the Lord, Jesus Christ, from the instant of awareness to the present day. She had a great love for life and throughout her life she enjoyed making people happy. She was likely one of the most beautiful women that has ever lived. Yet as beautiful as she was physically, her character and spirit were even more beautiful. She radiated grace and love. Her smile beyond infectious and her elegance and class beyond compare. Lisa Shelton was loved deeply. She reflected her faith and love of God in all situations. She was an inspiration to all who met her and truly became an inspiration to the world.
Please join us in honoring her life.
Memorial Services will be held on
Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 12 Noon
St. Mary's Star of the Sea
191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vt 05855
A special "Celebration of Life" for Lisa will be taking place on July 18th, 2020, at the "Barn on Top of the World", 1073 Upper Quarry Road Newport, Newport, VT 05855.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to one or more of the following:
Roof Repair Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-916
Mark and Lisa Shelton, Fund for Clean Water Wells in Africa, P.O. Box 121, Newport, VT 05855
On-line condolences may be shared at: curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 15, 2020