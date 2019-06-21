Lois B. Jenks, 80, of Newport, Vermont passed away on June 19, 2019 in Newport. She was born on September 20, 1938 in Newport to Clesson and Hazel (Desjardins) Turner. On April 27, 1963 she married Douglas B. Jenks who survives her.

Lois graduated from Sacred Heart High School in the class of 1956 and worked in many businesses in the area. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association, and St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. She also volunteered at the the Sacred Heart Elementary School for several years. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed knitting and playing cribbage.

She is survived by her husband Douglas Jenks of Newport, VT, by her children: Donna E. Flowers and her husband Thomas of Denver, CO, and Scott D. Jenks and Barry E Jenks both of Anchorage, Alaska, and by her grandchildren: Rebecca, Stephen and Kellie Flowers. She is also survived by her sisters Anne Cote and her husband Laurent of Westfield, VT, Linda Lawson of Westfield, VT and by several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. on Monday June 24,2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, followed by funeral services at 2:00 P.M at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newport where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newport. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on June 22, 2019