Lois Margaret Rockwell, 92, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on September 1, 1926 in Richford, VT to Frederick Bowen and Asenath O'Brien. On June 22, 1948 she married John Rockwell Sr. who predeceased her in 2008.

In her early years Lois taught at a one room school house on Lane Road. She enjoyed camping, skiing, sewing, quilting, and was very active in her church. She also served as the treasurer for the Faith Light House Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her children: John H Rockwell Jr. of Newport Center, VT, Jeffrey F. Rockwell and his wife Joyce of Florida, Sandra Kelley of Gallatin, TN, Susan Thayer and her husband Charles of Newport, VT, and Shelley Sargent and her husband Richard of Newport Center, VT, by her sister Nelda Hodak and her husband Hank of FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nathan Sargent and his wife Mary, Megan Sargent and her friend Chris Wing, Sarah Rockwell, her great grand children Grace Roberge, Gwen Roberge and Benjamin Wing.

She was predeceased by her brother Glen Bowen, and her sister Eunice Konieczny.

Friends may call on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral at 11:00 at the Faith Light House Assembly Of God Church with Pastor Sam Gunn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Light House Assembly Of God Church c/o Bob Wainwright Treasurer, 51 Alderbrook Road Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 25, 2019