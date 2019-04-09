Lorette T. Palin, 62, of Newport, VT passed away on April 6, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on January 24, 1957 in Newport, VT to Anselne Pion and Hilda Norway. On February 19, 1994 she married James Palin who survives her.

Lorette ran Palin's Day Care on Elm St for over 20 years. She loved being around all the kids, she also enjoyed traveling, camping, painting, spending time with her family, and enjoyed cooking. She received her Master's Degree in Special Education.

She is survived by her husband James, her children Ellen Breault and her husband Bruce of Albany, VT, Vincent Fulford and his wife Christina of Lowell, VT, Rhonda Cole of Irasburg, VT, Gary Cole of Brownington, VT, Lynda Ryan and her partner Steve Parker of Swanton, VT, Ruffie Palin of Texas, Henok Palin of Newport, VT, Molly Palin of New Hampshire, Faven Palin of New Hampshire, and step daughter Jodie Sumner and partner Raymond Greenleaf of Waterford, VT, her grand kids Tyler and his wife Desirae, Jessie and his fiancé Sydney Shacket, Brooke and Derrick Breault, Camille, Kallianne, Evan, and Rebecca Fulford, Chantelle, Cierra, Josh and Brooke Cole, Tiffany and Nick Ryan and Scott and Dustin Mason. She is also survived by her great grandson Blake Breault, as well as brothers Richard, Maurice, Reginald, Armond, Albert, Norman and Sammy, sister Annette Baraw.

She was predeceased by her parents and her grandson Cody Cole.

Due to Lorette's wishes there will be a graveside service at 10:30 on May 25, 2019 at the Irasburg Cemetery with Rev. Scott Libby officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Ocular Immunology and Uvetis Foundation, 1440 Main Street #201 Waltham, MA 02451, or the Cody Cole Scholarship Fund, 1 Gardner Street, Newport, VT 05855.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary