Lorraine P. Bowen, 77, of Derby, Vermont passed away on October 3, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on November 8, 1941 in Burlington, Vermont to Leopold and Dorothy (Besaw) Gladu.
Lorraine was a prep cook at the Eastside Restaurant for many years. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 Auxiliary. She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed going to casinos and playing cards.
She is survived by her children: Carlton Bowen, Jr and his girlfriend Carol Pelletier of Newport, VT, Beverly Paglia and her husband Jim of Newport, VT, and Gary Bowen and his girlfriend Marianne Sokolowski of NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Melissa Rivard and her husband Marc of Beebe, VT, and Sarah Bowen of Melbourne, FL, by her great grandchildren: Emily and Kayla Rivard, and her brother Bernard Gladu and his wife Rachel of Lyndonville, VT.
She was predeceased by her son Douglas Bowen in 1974 and by her brother Francis Gladu.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Special Olympics, 16 Gregory Drive, South Burlington, Vt 05403. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 8, 2019