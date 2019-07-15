Louis Barber , 84 of Derby Line, VT, passed away on July 12, 2019 at his home in Derby Line. He was born on April 15, 1935 to Nestor and Margaret (White) Barber in Lachine, Quebec, starting his life long love of the Montreal Canadiens. On July 14, 1963 he married Geraldine Gray who survives him. He graduated in 1953 from Newport High School.

He was employed by Tivoli, Inc where he was their Cost Estimator and Steel Buyer. He was a 55 year member of the Golden Rule Lodge # 5 of Stanstead, Quebec and 5 time Worshipful Master; past district deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Quebec, long time member and Past Master of the Memphremagog Lodge # 65 in Newport, VT, and member of the Fire Brigade of Mt. Sinai Shriners.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine Gray Barber of Derby Line, VT, his daughter Janet Barber Caswell and her partner Ferna Shrewsbury of Belchertown, MA, by his grandchildren: Ben Barber Caswell and his wife Ashley of Windham, Maine, and Erin Barber Caswell of Portland, Oregon. He is also survived by 2 great grandchildren: Carter and Dawson Caswell of Windham, Maine, by his siblings: Ross Barber and his wife Linda of Lower Waterford, VT, and Jean Cowles and her husband Russ of Tucson, AZ. He is survived by 2 sisters-in-law Gertrude Cross of Derby Line, VT, and Phyllis Derick of Newport, VT.

He was predeceased by his parents, 2 nephews, a niece, 2 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law.

Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport where Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday July 19, 2019. Friends may also call from 11:00 A.M. on Friday July 19, 2019 at the funeral home until the hour of the funeral. Interment will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 16, 2019