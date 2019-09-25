Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise C. Daigle


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise C. Daigle Obituary
Louise C. Daigle, 71, of Ascutney, VT died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mt Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, VT.
She was born in Westfield, VT December 19,1947 the daughter of Leo and Marie(Carrier) Daigle. She was educated in the Westfield and Sacred Heart School systems. She graduated from Champlain Business College in Burlington, VT  and the Eleanor F. Roberts  Institute in Boston, MA in 1980.  She was employed by the  Latana Group in East Thetford, VT.
In her life: the family includes her son Brent and Robin of Ayers, MA, her  grandchildren Caden, Sean, Brian and David, her brothers Yves, Jacques, Louis, Bobby, Norbert and her sisters Jeannine Taylor, Laurette Lewis and Monique Temple. She was predeceased by her sister Jacqueline Williams and her brothers Charles, Norman, Joseph and Conrad Daigle.
Condolences may be expressed to Louise's family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.