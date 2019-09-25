|
Louise C. Daigle, 71, of Ascutney, VT died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mt Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, VT.
She was born in Westfield, VT December 19,1947 the daughter of Leo and Marie(Carrier) Daigle. She was educated in the Westfield and Sacred Heart School systems. She graduated from Champlain Business College in Burlington, VT and the Eleanor F. Roberts Institute in Boston, MA in 1980. She was employed by the Latana Group in East Thetford, VT.
In her life: the family includes her son Brent and Robin of Ayers, MA, her grandchildren Caden, Sean, Brian and David, her brothers Yves, Jacques, Louis, Bobby, Norbert and her sisters Jeannine Taylor, Laurette Lewis and Monique Temple. She was predeceased by her sister Jacqueline Williams and her brothers Charles, Norman, Joseph and Conrad Daigle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019