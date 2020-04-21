|
|
Louise C. Kelton, 98, of Orleans, VT passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 17, 2020. She was born on March 06, 1922 to Harold and Nellie (Burbank) Crawford of Hooksett, NH. On November 29, 1943 she married the love of her life Frank Kelton, who predeceased her.
She was a Town Clerk in New Jersey for many years. She enjoyed golfing, baking, sewing, gardening, renovating homes, and especially loved family gatherings and dinners.
Louise was a proud member of the Orleans Country Club. She was a scorer at many OCC Golf Tournaments, and played well into her 90's. While wintering in Florida she also had the opportunity to score for Professional Golf Association Tournaments at Disney World.
She is survived by her children Sandra Floersheim and her life partner Jim Ryan of Orleans, Pam Smith and her husband Randy of Orleans, her five grandchildren Bruce and Todd Floersheim and their families, Sandra Hicks, Erik Smith and Melissa Durkee and their families, and by nine great grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Leia, Kira, and Anika Floersheim, Alyssa, Andrew, and Ashlyn Hicks; and Charlotte Smith. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Phyllis, three nieces and one nephew.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank Kelton, her parents Harold and Nellie Crawford, her sisters, Thelma Lenz and her husband, Barbara Robie and her husband, and by her grandson Shawn Smith, as well as her nephew Scott Burpee.
A graveside service will be held at a later date by the family at the Irasburg Cemetery in Irasburg.
Should Friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Country Club, P.O. Box 8, Orleans, VT 05860.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, Newport, VT.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 22, 2020