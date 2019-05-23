Louise Lenore McCarthy, 79, of Island Pond, VT passed away at her home on May 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 25, 1939 in Coney Island, N.Y.

Louise was passionate about her family. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, reading and baking. Louise had an entrepreneurial spirit, opening Louise's Home Bakery in the 70s, making home baked goods that were delivered to area stores.

In 1967, Louise and her family moved from Long Island, NY to Island Pond, Vermont. She built a life there and forged friendships that stood the test of time. She was a fixture at the local library and, over time, secretary to the Town Manager, a volunteer ambulance driver and a Historical Society volunteer. Louise was a member of the American Legion Post # 80 and the VFW post # 2309 in Island Pond. Louise was the first person to chip in if she knew of a community member that needed

assistance.

She is survived by her children Michelle Gagne and her husband Brian of Williston, VT, Patricia McCarrol and her husband Stephen of French Settlement, LA, Bess Gladue and her husband Michael of Hinesburg, VT, Crystal McCarthy of St. Johnsbury, VT, Sean McCarthy and his wife Lisa of Maidstone, VT and Shannon McCarthy of CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan and Rebecca Casavant, Ethan and Kimberly Casavant, Elizabeth and Angelina Gagne, Daniel and Tiffany Gladue, Andrea Poginy, David and Kaitlin Coburn and Isabel and Logan McCarthy and great grandchildren Parker and Coraline Casavant, Orion and Avery Casavant and Derek and Lucas Gladue, Sophia Rose, Branden, Cailyn and Jaida Rich, and Lukas and Logan Coburn, as well as her brother Paul Weprinsky of WI, sister Barbara Belman of FL and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Gertrude Esposito, brothers Larry, Gerald and Henry Miller, infant sister Samantha Josephine Esposito and cherished friends Jean Bresciani and Marie Judith Foy.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Josephine Bresciani and Alfredo Oropeza and Betty Storm for their loving support, friendship and care.

Funeral Services will be held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad St, Island Pond, VT on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rabbi Jan Salzman officiating. Internment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering immediately following internment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Island Pond Historical Society P.O. Box 408, Island Pond, VT 05846 Published in Newport Daily Express on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary