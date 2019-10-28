|
Derby Line VT, Louise M. Gosselin, 73 passed away on October 21, 2019 at her home in Derby Line. Louise was born to Roland & Florence Fournier. Louise is survived by her brother Daniel Fournier they grew up in Stanstead PQ, Canada where she fell in love and married her husband Edward Gosselin Jr on November 27, 1965 and had five children. Louise loved Life, Music, Singing and spending her time helping others. She volunteered her time doing blood drives, working for the Church Alter Society, singing at funerals and weddings, she was a member of the Choromondo Choir Group and member of the L'age D'or. Louise was also a Justice of the Peace from the year 2004 till she passed, she worked in elections in the Town of Derby since 1988, sold Avon for 37 years. Louise is survived by her husband Edward her 5 children Marc and his wife Eliza Gosselin, Tina and her husband Richard Campbell, Nancy and her fiancée Arthur Stone, Susan and her husband Bruno Fauteux and John Gosselin; and seven grandchildren Mathew, Megan, Drew, Nicolas, Chloe, Alexi and Julia. She is also survived by her brother Daniel and his wife Charombie Fournier and his three sons Danny, Michael and Tony Fournier. She was predeceased by her Mom and Dad and grandson Karl Edward Fauteux. Friends may call between the hours of 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Saturday November 2nd, 2019 following will be the service at 11:00 at the St. Edward's Catholic Church in Derby Line. The burial will be in Stanstead PQ Canada. Passports required to enter Canada. There will be a luncheon at the St Edwards Hall after the burial. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to The Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Rd, Newport, VT and The Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, ST. Johnsbury, VT. 05819. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 29, 2019