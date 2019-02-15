Lucille R. Carter, 84, of Newport passed away on February 9, 2019 in Burlington, VT on her 67th wedding anniversary. She was born on December 5, 1934 in Coventry, VT to Preston and Angelina (Bousquet) Sheltra.

On February 9, 1952 she married Louis Carter who survives her.

Lucille was very dedicated to Mater Dei Parish, she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, completing crossword puzzles, and most of all she loved reading to her grandchildren. We were so blessed to have had this great woman in our lives. She was the heart and soul of the Carter family. She held us as babies. She loved us as children. She set us straight as teenagers and made us face the consequences of our actions. She celebrated at our weddings. She played with our children. She provided a model of patience, kindness, honesty, grace and wisdom for us all. "How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."

Although we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our heart yesterday to prove he only takes the best.

She is survived by her children Rick Carter and his wife Lynda, Randy Carter and his wife Nancy, and Jody Tweed and her husband Brian, all of Derby, by her grandchildren Melissa Carter, Chasity Carter, Jamie Carter, Zachary Tweed and Erica Tweed, as well as her great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Clay, Mackenzie, Olivia and Jackson. She is also survived by her great-great grandchildren Jude and Jaime-Lynn, as well as sisters Alice Edwards and her husband Olin of Indiantown, FL, Laurette Cote of Montpelier, VT, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her chosen family Dean and Ruth Sweeney and their children, Tammy Johnson and Tracey Sweeney; and David and Anna Ghelli.

She was predeceased by her son Scott, by brothers Joseph, Raymond, Richard, Robert John, Robert Joseph, Ronald, Roger, and Reginald Sheltra as well as sisters Lumina Besaw, Marion Briere and Rita Besaw.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Mater Dei Parish St. Mary's Repairs Fund (191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855).

You may also honor Lucille's memory by simply spending time with a child.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary