Marguerite ("Maggie") Kenyon Griffith of Newport, Vermont died January 26, 2020. She was born in Burlington, Vermont on November 3, 1939; the daughter of Ellen and Harold Kenyon. She spent the first seventeen years of her life in Bristol, Vermont.
Mrs. Griffith was a graduate of Bristol High School and Trinity College (Burlington, Vermont). She taught at Derby Academy and North Country Union High School (NCUHS) for thirty-six years. She coached soccer, basketball and softball until she had her own children. She taught English and then became an administrator at NCUHS. Noel Ford and she established the team taught Humanities program at NCUHS.
She married Charles Griffith in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1990. She is survived by four children and five grandchildren: David and his wife, Greta, and their son, Tommy, of Atlanta, Georgia; Ellen and her wife, Kim, of Memphis, Tennessee; Daniel and his wife, Nancy, and the "Twinkies", Gabrielle and Zachary, of Newport, Vermont; and Michael and his wife, Dana, and their children, Mia and Charlie, of Suwanee, Georgia. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is also survived by her brothers and their wives: Harold and Betty Kenyon of New York; and Gardy and Angie Kenyon of New Jersey; and her sister Mary and her husband, Richard, of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her brother, John, and his wife, Jean, and their daughter, Linda. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, in particular, Catherine Kenyon of Rochester, Vermont.
Since her husband and she loved sports, their children were always involved in sports at NCUHS, including soccer, football, ice hockey, basketball, softball, baseball and golf. Her favorite sports teams were the Boston Bruins, the New England Patriots, the UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team, the Boston University Men's Ice Hockey team and the Duke Blue Devils Men's basketball team.
She leaves behind some very precious friends, including Nita Fugere, Noel Ford, Al Fellows and Tom and Glennis Barry. She also leaves behind her "fire girls" - so named because during warmer weather they sat around the fire pit of Joanne Scott and Polly Poulin. Their motto was always "What is said at the fire, stays at the fire".
She enjoyed the music of Josh Groban, Susan Boyle, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Elton John and Luciano Pavarotti. She traveled extensively after her retirement with trips to Hawaii, Alaska and the Grand Canyon and cruises to the Caribbean. She also went on what she considered the trip of a lifetime when she traveled to Israel. Maggie was an avid reader, especially books about John and Jackie Kennedy, the Kennedy family, Princess Diana and the other US Presidents. Her interest in politics ran deep and she was a staunch Democrat.
Maggie specifically requested that her obituary mention each of Dr. Peter Harris and Dr. Megan Batchelder. Each of them did all they could for her when she suffered bouts of depression and experienced other health issues. She was forever grateful to them and the care they provided to her until the end.
Maggie will be remembered as one who spoke her mind and refused to be a hypocrite.
The Griffith family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maggie's honor to fund the Maggie Griffith Memorial Scholarship at NCUHS which will be awarded to a deserving NCUHS student to assist them in pursuing a college degree in education. Please send donations to NCUHS referencing the Maggie Griffith Memorial Scholarship fund. Please send donations to NCUHS Business Office, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport, VT 05855
A celebration of life in honor of Maggie will be held Saturday, February 8th at 12pm in the auditorium at NCUHS with visiting hours with the family an hour prior. A short reception will follow at the East Side Restaurant.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 30, 2020